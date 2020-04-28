Kathleen “Kate” McGinnity, of Cambridge, was virtually sworn in as the Dane County Board’s 37th District supervisor on April 21, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGinnity was one of 11 new supervisors sworn in by Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn during an online board meeting.
Analiese Eicher, who was re-elected as Dane County Board chair at the April 21 meeting, noted the historical significance of the coming term.
For the first time, women make up a majority of the board’s members, Eicher noted, filling 20 of 37 seats.
“We have reached many points in our history but never have we been majority women. As someone who was drawn to politics because of the lack of representation when I was a child, this representation matters,” Eicher said.
The board has also added younger members this term, Eicher said.
“This board is historically young. We have a significant number of GenX and Millenial members. That is going to have, I think, a very interesting effect and opportunity,” she said. “I am so looking forward to the impact that they make.”
Eicher predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic will define the coming term.
“I have no doubt that this is going to provide us with a number of challenges both personally and as elected officials and leaders. I know this board and the folks sworn in tonight are up to the challenge,” Eicher said.
“I look forward to the day when we can be in our chambers together working person-to-person, not screen-to-screen, and I am grateful for every single one of you for stepping up to run for office, putting your name on the ballot and making it to the point of being sworn in tonight. Our real work truly does start today.”
McGinnity has lived in District 37 for more than 25 years. She is a former special education teacher in Wisconsin public schools. She replaces longtime District 37 Supervisor Bob Salov, who had held the seat since 1996. Salov did not seek re-election. District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of Edgerton.
