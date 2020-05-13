Open enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period has been extended to May 29 at 4 p.m. Parents must apply online to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
DEERFIELD
Virtual learning activities
Deerfield Elementary School is offering additional activities for students to pick up at the school building for three weeks, beginning May 11. The front office doors of the elementary school, at 340 W. Quarry St., will be unlocked from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for families to pick up materials from tables labeled for each grade level. Materials offered May 11-15 will be tailored to grades K-5.
CAMBRIDGE
Scholastic Book Fair
The Cambridge PTO is sponsoring a virtual Scholastic Book Fair for students from May 11 to Sept. 4. To participate, visit https://www.scholastic.com/bf/ cambridge elementary school19.Koshkonong Trails enrollment numbers
Koshkonong Trails Charter School, Cambridge’s project-based charter school, conducted a lottery on April 30 to admit students for the 2020-21 school year.
Lead teacher of Koshkonong Trails, Laura Emric said 13 students were admitted to the school for the 2020-21 year, bringing total enrollment up to 36. Eight students were admitted into grades seven and eight, none were added to grades nine and ten, and one student was admitted to grades eleven and twelve.
