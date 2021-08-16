Aug. 12 School News

CAMBRIDGE
2021-22 Back to School events
Cambridge school district registration for the 2021-22 school year was held Aug. 11. Other upcoming Cambridge back-to-school dates include:
- 4K Orientation is Thursday, Aug. 26, individually scheduled by family.
- Ready-Set-Go Night at Cambridge Elementary School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m. for grades 5K through 5.
- Open House at Nikolay Middle School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
- Open House at CHS is Monday, Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
- The first day of school is Sept. 1.
For more information call the school district office, (608) 423-4345.
Summer office hours
Cambridge school office summer hours are ending. The Cambridge Elementary School office reopens weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The Nikolay Middle School office is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in August. The Cambridge High School office is open weekdays in August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the Cambridge School District Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Fridays, through mid-August.
DEERFIELD
Summer office hours
Deerfield school offices are on summer schedules. The elementary school office is closed July 19-Aug. 13 and open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The middle/high school office is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays through Aug. 20.
Fall athletic practices
Upcoming Deerfield middle and high school practice start dates include:
- Aug. 23 — Middle school cross country (grades 6-8)
- Sept. 2 — Middle school volleyball (grades 7-8)
- High School Spirit Squad is to be determined.
The athletic physical list for the 2021-22 school year has been posted on the window of the main entrance at the middle/high school or you may email Angie Haag at haaga@deerfield.k12.wi.us to find out which physical form your child needs to play a sport.
If a student’s name is on the list, they will need to turn in an Alternate Year Athletic Permit Form. If a student’s name is not on the list, they will need to turn in a Medical Eligibility Form. In addition, all students in grades 6-12 are required to turn in a code form in order to participate in any extracurriculars (includes clubs, musical, etc.)
Forms must be turned in to the middle/high school before participation in any sport — this means before the first practice date. Forms are available in the front office at the elementary school, in the wire rack in the vestibule of the MS/HS, and on the school district’s website.