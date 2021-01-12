The Cambridge boys basketball team ran its season-best winning streak to four games following convincing non-conference wins over Johnson Creek and Deerfield.
During their four-game winning streak, which also includes wins over Marshall and Clinton, the Blue Jays (5-2) are out-scoring their opponents by an average of 74.5 to 54.2 points per game.
Cambridge 74 Deerfield 58
Cambridge got out to a 37-19 first-half lead and never let visiting Deerfield get any closer in a Jan. 9 win.
Jack Nikolay erupted for 29 points while Trey Colts added 16 — both season highs — as the Blue Jays (5-2) won for the third-straight year in the annual non-conference rivalry game.
Nikolay went 10-of17 from the field and also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Colts was 5-of-10 from the floor and made two steals.
Collin Klade had a double-double while leading three Demons in double figures scoring 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cal Fisher tallied 14 and Dayton Lasack added 12 points for Deerfield (0-3).
CAMBRIDGE 74, DEERFIELD 58
Deerfield 19 39 — 58
Cambridge 37 37 — 74
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 2 4-4 8, Mathwig 3 0-0 6, Fisher 6 0-1 14, Klade 7 3-13 17, K. Kimmel 0 0-2 0, Lasak 6 0-0 12, M. Kimmel 0 1-2 1. Totals — 24 8-22 58.
Cambridge — Nikolay 10 6-7 29, Heth 3 0-0 7, Harrison 1 0-0 2, Horton 3 0-0 6, Stein 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 0-0 10, Colts 5 6-7-16, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals — 28 12-14 74.
3-point goals — D 2 (Fisher 2); C 6 (Nikolay 3, Schroeder 2, Heth 1). Total fouls — D 15; C 19. Fouled out — Lees.
Cambridge 83 Johnson Creek 51
Nikolay had 16 points while Cody Harrison and Max Heth each scored 12 as the host Blue Jays defeated the Bluejays in a non-conference game Jan. 7.
Aidan Schroeder added nine and Nick Buckman scored eight in Cambridge’s balanced attack.
Johnson Creek’s Logan Sullivan led all scorers with 24.
CAMBRIDGE 83, JOHNSON CREEK 51
Johnson Creek 22 29 — 51
Cambridge 42 41 — 83
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 5 2-3 16, Heth 5 0-0 12, Harrison 4 4-4 12, Horton 2 0-0 4, Stein 2 0-0 4, Buckman 3 1-1 8, Kurt 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 0-0 9, Davis 1 0-0 2, Tesdal 2 0-0 4, Kozler 2 0-0 4, Frey 3 0-1 6. Totals — 33 7-9 83.
Johnson Creek — Sullivan 8 8-13 24, Berres 3 0-0 9, Pernat 1 0-0 3, Hartz 4 2-4 13, Bredlow 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 10-17 51.
3-point goals — JC 7 (Berres 3, Hartz 3, Pernat 1); C 10 (Nikolay 4, Schroeder 3, Heth 2, Buckman 1). Total fouls — JC 9; C 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.