CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Oct. 22: Picture day
Cambridge schools will be holding its picture day on Oct. 22. Schools will be photographing students learning in-person beginning at 8 a.m., and students learning virtually after lunch. The district will send to families times for virtual learners’ photos the week before photos are taken. To order photos, visit mylifetouch.com.Blue Jay’d
The Cambridge PTO is having a “Blue Jay’d” fundraiser this fall. Purchase a flock of blue jay pinwheels to roost on someone’s lawn for 24 hours. The PTO will accept orders until Oct. 23.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For access to the virtual meeting, contact cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 13: Parents Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a Parents Night Out pool party for kids in grades 4K-5 on Nov. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Pre-registration is required, and the event is limited to 10 children. Cost is $10 per child. Register at cambridgecap.net.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School library, 802 W. Water Street. This class is for children ages 9-13, to teach them safe habits and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. Masks required. If the class exceeds ten, CAP will add online classes. Register online at cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, Nov. 5: PTO
The Deerfield PTO meets Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For meeting access, visit the district’s social media pages. Yearbooks
The pre-order period for Deerfield school yearbooks began Oct. 9 and ends Dec. 1. The cost is $38 for a yearbook. Yearbooks can be ordered on Skyward.
Koats for Kids
The Deerfield High School Leo Club is collecting coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for Koats for Kids beginning Oct. 12. Donations can be dropped off at Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield High School and the Deerfield Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.