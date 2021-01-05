Gov. Tony Evers announced in late December that a new mobile app will be able to help Wisconsin residents with Covid-19 contact tracing.
WI Exposure Notification is an app that launched Dec. 23, to assist in notifying contacts after a positive test result.
The app is voluntary, and available on both iPhone and Android phones. It can be downloaded in the Google Play store, or turned on in the phone settings of an iPhone.
The app uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share signals with other smartphones using the app nearby. All people in Wisconsin who test positive for Covid-19 will receive a code to enter into the app. By entering this code, the user anonymously notifies devices that their phone has shared bluetooth signals with during the period they were contageous. Bluetooth must be enabled on the device, and the app downloaded, before a user receives a positive test result to work.
The app does not use, collect or store any GPS data or personal details, a statement on the app’s launch said.
“We’re excited about this app’s potential to enhance our state’s response to COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “The voluntary WI Exposure Notification app is another tool in our toolbox to stop the spread. Because it lets you know faster if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, you can take steps to keep yourself safe and protect those around you. Also, the app doesn’t collect or use device location, so users will remain anonymous.”
“The more people who use the app, the more effective it will be, just like the public health measures we’ve been talking about throughout this pandemic.” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Stay home, wash your hands, wear a mask, physically distance, and use the WI Exposure Notification app.”
