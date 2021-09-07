Cambridge, Deerfield areas saw some population growth in past decade

The Deerfield and Cambridge areas saw moderate population growth in the past decade, according to new preliminary figures for 2021 from the Wisconsin Demographic Services Center.
The Deerfield area’s population, including the village and town of Deerfield, grew 5.9 percent between 2010 to Jan. 1, 2021, up from 3,904 to 4,145 residents, the Demographic Services Center reported in August.
Individually, the village of Deerfield’s population rose 8.45 percent, up from 2,319 people in 2010 to 2,515 in 2021. The town of Deerfield’s population rose 2.84 percent, up from 1,585 people in 2010 to 1,630 in 2021.
Cambridge
The Cambridge area’s population, including the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana and Oakland, increased 3.9 percent, up from 6,006 residents in 2010 to 6,247 in 2021.
Individually, Cambridge was the local area’s fastest growing municipality. The village, that sits partially in Dane County and partially in Jefferson County, saw a 10.9 percent increase in its population between 2010 and Jan. 1, 2021, up from 1,457 to 1,616 people. The village of Rockdale was the slowest growing, with no change in its population of 214 people in both 2010 and 2021.
Preliminary population estimates comparing Jan. 1, 2021 data to the 2010 U.S. Census were released in August by the Wisconsin Demographic Services Center. Final population estimates for municipalities across the state are released each year in October.
Complete statewide preliminary data can be found at: https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/Population_Estimates.aspx
The Jan. 1, 2021 estimates are based on the prior census and analysis of contemporary data including housing units, dormitory and institutional populations, automobile registrations, and other indicators of population change, according to the center’s website.