CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Oct. 8: Speaker series
A motivational speaker will speak Oct. 8 at 6:45 p.m. virtually, as part of an annual speaker series hosted by the Cambridge School District. Mike McGowan, a motivational speaker who has worked with students, teachers, the NFL and MLB, will speak over Zoom on Oct. 8. McGowan will cover coping with change, reducing stress, respect and responsibility and staying connected with children. Zoom meeting access info will be posted to the school district’s social media. More information: (608) 423-4345.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Picture day
Cambridge schools will be holding its picture day on Oct. 22. Schools will be photographing students learning in-person beginning at 8 a.m., and students learning virtually after lunch. The district will send to families times for virtual learners’ photos the week before photos are taken. To order photos, visit mylifetouch.com.
Blue Jay’d
The Cambridge PTO is having a fundraiser this fall called “You’ve Been Blue Jay’d.” People can purchase a flock of blue jay pinwheels to roost on your lawn for 24 hours, before migrating to another yard. The fundraiser will take place Oct. 5-30. Orders are due by Oct. 9. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
DEERFIELD
Homecoming
Deerfield is celebrating a distanced version of Homecoming Week from Oct. 5-9. Remaining dress-up days are: “New York State of Mind Day” on Oct. 7, “Yee Haw Day” on Oct. 8 and “Demon Spirit Day” on Oct. 9. On Oct. 8, from 6-7 p.m, students can join a spirit walk around the block of the high school. Parents need to accompany elementary school students. And the Class of 2021 will have a reverse parade on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Deerfield High School seniors will be stationed in the high school parking lot, and community members can make signs, decorate their cars and drive through the parking to honor the seniors. School buildings will not be open for the drive-up events, masks and social distancing are required and no walk-ups will be allowed.
Monday, Oct. 12: PTO
The Deerfield PTO will meet virtually on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. A link to the Zoom meeting will be posted on social media in advance of the meeting.
