The Lake Ripley Management District will hold its 2020 budget hearing and annual meeting, followed by a lake district board meeting, on Saturday Aug. 15, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Oakland Town Hall. The town hall is located at N4450 County Road A, Cambridge.
The meeting will include elections for the lake district board. There are three people running for two seats: incumbents Craig Kempel and Keith Kolb and challenger Tim Lorden. Written statements submitted by each candidate can be found at lakeripley.org.
Items to be voted on at the annual meeting including making a $50 per-meeting stipend for board members, and an additional $100 monthly stipend for the chair and treasurer, optional for them to accept. Also to be voted on is a rule making four commissions a quorum, as the board has grown from 5 to 7 members. And there are provisions to be voted on that have to do with commissioners attending meetings virtually and with handling a board election that ends in a tie.
The 2021 budget is proposed to be about $171,000, up from about $159,000 in 2020.
