Jefferson Speedway results; Dale Nottestad wins Late Model feature

Following his runner up finish in the season opener last Saturday evening, Cambridge’s Dale Nottestad improved his finishing position by one in this week’s Clearview Tree Care 50 lap Late Model feature.
The defending and six time champion drove to the point and held on to the top spot to claim the feature win in his quest for an unprecedented seven Late Model titles at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
Will Rece and Ryan Laatsch paced the field to green with Rece taking the initial lead following an early caution that claimed last week’s feature winner, Jason Erickson. Rece showed the way with Kyle Smith up to second while Shaun Scheel and Nottestad raced into the top five.
Nottestad slipped under Scheel on lap seven, stealing away the third spot. Two laps later. Rece began to be pressured by Smith for the top spot. Smith dove under Rece as they raced into turn one. As they raced door to door for the lead, Nottestad drew closer.
On lap 13, Smith slid out front with Nottestad filling the open spot under Rece for second. A caution on lap 14 slowed the pace, setting up a restart with Smith and Nottestad on the front row. As racing resumed, Nottestad moved ahead of Smith to claim the top spot.
The duo squared off once again on a restart after a caution on lap 24. Nottestad once again claimed the lead with Smith clinging to second. Nottestad remained in control through one more yellow flag as he cruised to the checkers to secure the win. Smith finished second followed by Scheel, Rece and Scott Patrick.
Lake Geneva’s Christian Janssen captured the 30 lap Sportsman main even following a late lap restart. Tytus Helgestad and Bobby Selsing Jr led the pack to green with Selsing pouncing on the early lead.
Selsing began to stretch his advantage while Helgestad ran second ahead of Jake Biever. Janssen moved past Biever on lap seven, setting his sights on Helgestad in second. Two laps later, Janssen was grabbing the second spot for himself while Selsing continued to show the way.
Janssen spent the next several laps trying to cut into Selsing’s lead, without much success. But two laps to go, a caution for an incident on the backstretch tightened up the field for a shootout to the finish.
Selsing and Janssen led the way back to green as they diced for position at the front. The pair of drivers flew past the white flag side by side with neither willing to give an inch.
As they raced out of turn four for the final time, it was Janssen holding a slight advantage. As they crossed the stripe, it was Janssen by inches over Selsing to get the win. Mark Deporter was second followed by Tyler Deporter and Helgestad.
Mark Dewey of Janesville picked up the win in the 20 lap International feature event. Tim Higgins took the early lead after a lap one caution with Caden Pankow trying to fight back on the high side.
Mark English joined the battle on lap three as they raced three wide into turn three. Higgins and Pankow emerged side by side with Dewey now charging up to join the fight. Pankow cleared for the top spot on lap five with Dewey drawing even on the low side.
Dewey moved ahead of Pankow as they exited turn four, bringing Weston Strese along for second. The leaders ran nose to tail until a caution with two laps remaining pitted Dewey and Strese on the front row for the restart.
They raced wheel to wheel paced the white flag signifying the final circuit. At the checkers, it was Dewey with the advantage to score the feature win with Strese settling for second. English was third with Jason Uttech and Keith Bell rounding out the top five.
Jim Tate Jr of Doylestown picked up the win in the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature event. Jessica Breunig lead lap one from the pole with Tate quickly up to second on lap three. Tate continued his march to the front, driving to the high side of Breunig on lap four.
Tate completed the pass for the point with Brandon Riedner following into second. Tate stayed strong out front for the remainder of the race with Riedner sticking in second. Nick Bruley finished third ahead of Robbie Rucks and Jimmy Robinson Jr.
In Bandit action, it was Nick Schmidt of Watertown grabbing the 20 lap feature win. Blake Nottestad took the initial lead with Matt Krinke moving up to challenge.
Krinke overtook Nottestad on lap two with Mason Wilcott in tow for second. The caution waved on lap five for an incident in turn two, placing Krinke and Schmidt on the front row for the restart. As racing resumed, Schmidt fired into the lead with Krinke dropping back to second.
A final yellow slowed the pace on lap 16. Schmidt and Carson Phillips now paced the field back to green. Schmidt once again moved out front, staying strong on his way to the checkers to claim the win. Phillips was second followed by Krinke, Nick Newton and Zach Barnes.
Racing resumes next Saturday, May 21, with a full program of events. Time trials begin at 4pm with racing at 6pm.
Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18.