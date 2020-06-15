Dane County’s free COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center will be open through Wednesday, June 24. The Alliant Energy Center is located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The test is free and available to all Dane County residents 5 years and older who may arrive by car, bike, or on foot. No appointment is necessary. Translation is available in Spanish and Hmong. Free transportation is available for those that need it by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. More information: www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.