Dane County’s free COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center will be open through Wednesday, June 24. The Alliant Energy Center is located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The test is free and available to all Dane County residents 5 years and older who may arrive by car, bike, or on foot. No appointment is necessary. Translation is available in Spanish and Hmong. Free transportation is available for those that need it by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. More information: www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing
Dane County
Dane County offers free COVID-19 testing
- By CNDI Staff
Updated
