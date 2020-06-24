Local school districts are beginning to digest guidance that came down this week from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, on what fall might look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DPI’s Education Forward plan, released June 22, offers recommendations to school districts across the state for reopening K-12 schools that closed for in-person instruction in mid-March.
It lays out possible scenarios for all in-person learning and all-virtual learning, as well as physically-distanced learning, which would mix instruction at home and at school.
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said administrators are now “looking over” the DPI recommendations and will take the next week to consider all the possibilities.
Jensen said she’s waiting for additional guidance from Public Health Madison Dane County, expected later this week.
“There are so many pieces to putting school plans together, but we are very hopeful that the combination of DPI plans and the Dane County plan will give us a solid roadmap,” to move forward, Jensen said in an email Monday, June 22.
Deerfield School Board members began weighing what fall instruction might look like in early June. The school district aims to solidify its fall plans around the middle of July, Jensen said.
At this point, administrators haven’t ruled anything out, including the full gamut of in-person and virtual instruction, Jensen said.
“As we have learned, many things continue to change from week to week,” Jensen said. “Any plans we make will also need contingency plans.”
Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay similarly said its school district is “taking time now to digest” the DPI report. Cambridge is also in the midst of talking about fall instructional models.
“Although much of (the DPI guidance) is in line with our current planning, we are finding some of the specifics helpful,” Nikolay said in an email on Tuesday, June 23.
Nikolay said Cambridge is still weeks away from any decisions regarding what fall classes will look like.
Cambridge began weighing fall instruction models in mid-June, surveying families, creating committees at each building and brainstorming ways to blend virtual and in-person classes.
Deerfield has already made some curriculum decisions for fall, regardless of which instruction method or methods administrators choose.
Jensen told the school board at a June meeting that administrators are shopping for new virtual learning curriculum and have already purchased learning management software for elementary school students. The school district is investing in video equipment and may pay staff for professional development this summer, all to prepare for fall classes, she told the school board.
School districts need to have a plan in case someone tests positive for COVID-19 after buildings reopen, and for how teachers might balance teaching in-person and online classes at the same time, Deerfield School Board members said at a June 15 meeting.
Districts across the state may see budget cuts and increased expenses because of the pandemic, Jensen has also said.
The DPI’s Education Forward plan suggests it will be safe for the vast majority of students to attend classes at school buildings, but that virtual classes may still be needed for those with underlying health conditions.
Suggestions offered in the plan include having classes at school buildings four days a week, with deep cleaning of buildings happening on the fifth day.
It also suggests breaking students into groups that would attend in-school classes two days a week, such as on a Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday rotation. Students would learn at home virtually on other days.
Schools could also rotate groups between one week at school, and the alternate week at home, the plan suggests.
Another suggestion floated in the plan is bringing younger elementary and middle school students back full-time at the start of the fall term and having older high school students continue to work remotely.
The guidelines are not a requirement but rather, a roadmap for school districts to follow and to adapt to their unique local situations, DPI officials said.
“The next school year will likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a release. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”
“As we look toward the fall, the safety and health of our students, educators, and families remains of the highest importance,” Stanford Taylor said on the introductory pages of the 80-page Education Forward document.
It relies on a series of assumptions including that “a vaccine is not likely to be in broad use during the next 12-18 months,” and that schools will have to adapt to that reality. It also assumes that future waves of infection are possible which could result in changes to school operations or closure of schools mid-way through 2020-21.
“There will need to be social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and changes to how educators deliver instruction. There will be students who are not able to return to school due to health concerns and students and staff who may be quarantined due to exposure,” Stanford Taylor said. “This means every school district will need to plan for both school operations on campus and remote learning.”
“The DPI will be using federal CARES Act dollars to support school districts around remote learning options,” the release said. “Changes will need to be made as districts look at how they provide meals to students, transport students to and from school, move through their buildings, and gather to celebrate achievements.”
Mental health support of children of all ages, and a focus on the “whole child,” will be key, as children continue to deal with pandemic-induced feelings of fear, loss and isolation, the plan says. And, “while COVID-19 impacts us all, it has been shown to disproportionately impact Black, native, and Hispanic/Latino communities,” the plan says, and ensuring those children’s experience is safe and equitable should be a special focus.
“This guidance is designed to be used in consultation with local and tribal health departments, and we encourage school districts to work with them closely to make the best decisions for their communities,” the DPI said.
DPI specialists from content areas across the department developed Education Forward in close collaboration with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other experts. The primary consideration of all involved was the health and safety of students and staff, the plan said.
“COVID-19 remains highly contagious, and people in Wisconsin are still at risk,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in the release. “We want to keep Wisconsin’s students and school staff as safe and healthy as possible.”
The DPI called its guidance “a starting point as schools consider the decisions they need to make and the conversations they need to have with local health authorities and their communities.”
-CNDI Managing Editor Karyn Saemann contributed to this article
