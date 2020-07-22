History?
In the fall of 1940 during World War II, German aircraft mercilessly bombed London homes, businesses and infrastructure. For months on end, bombers attacked day and night killing tens of thousands of Londoners.
When German bombers crossed the English channel during night time raids, British outposts heard the planes overhead and warned London of imminent air attacks. In response to these warnings, individuals in homes and businesses ‘blacked out’ each and every light in hopes of avoiding bombing and ruin. Through everyone’s efforts in shutting off lights, the risk of being bombed was lessened.
Imagine if your next door neighbor in London during that time said, “I have the right to leave my lights on” or “government is infringing on my personal rights.” Imagine how you would feel if your neighbor refused to go black during a German bombing run. Imagine how you would fear for your health and the health of your children and loved ones. Imagine the senseless loss of life for a few not acting in unison for the greater good.
Today’s coronavirus is in many ways even more problematic of a threat than bombers flying in the night. It is every bit as lethal and human carriers can be any person we might encounter. Any person, adult or child. Individuals may be asymptomatic but at the same time infectious. Unfortunately some people are more susceptible to the virus and its effects can be debilitating or lethal. When infections occur in congregate facilities like retirement homes, the results can be tragic for large numbers of people including health care workers.
Like the Londoners of WWII, it will be through the collective efforts of everyone to minimize the coronavirus risks to all. The virus will defeat an incomplete effort at containment and the recent US COVID-19 surge data is evidence of that fact. We have all read about multiple cases of individuals who ignored the precautions and have regretted their actions for themselves or a loved one. When we avoid unnecessary trips, social distance and wear masks in public, we are protecting each other and saving lives. It is really no more complicated than that.
Thanks in advance to everyone for helping us all contain and control this pandemic. The sooner we all take precautions, the sooner life will get closer back to normal.
- Eddie Pahuski, Cambridge
