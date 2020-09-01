Deerfield is offering meals to any student enrolled in the Deerfield school district during virtual learning beginning Sept. 8. Meals are available for pick-up or delivery every day there is virtual learning.
Meals will be charged to student lunch accounts every day after pick-up or delivery. Meals for grades 5K-6 are $2.75 and grades 7-12 are $3. Families may apply for free and reduced lunch prices on the district website, www.deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Meals will be available for drive-through pick-up from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 320 W. Quarry St. Delivered meals will arrive at 11:15 a.m.
