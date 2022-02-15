Deerfield weighs cost and tax impacts of new village hall, library expansion

With some of its existing debt about to be paid off, the village of Deerfield could build a new village hall on West Nelson Street with almost no new hit to local taxpayers, a financial advisor told the village board on Feb. 14.
The village could also add the cost of a library expansion to its debt burden with potential noticeable initial impact on local taxpayers, but that would likely level off after about 5 years, said David Ferris of Ehlers Public Financial Advisors.
And when a downtown tax increment finance district closes out in 2026, that could further draw down the local tax rate, Ferris and village board members noted.
The village is considering spending $2.3 million on a new village hall on the south side of West Nelson Street, adjacent to Firemen’s Park. A $2.1 million expansion of the library is, meanwhile, proposed on the north side of West Nelson Street. Some of the library cost is proposed to be privately fundraised.
Village board member Scott Tebon noted that starting in 2023, the village’s debt payment obligations will drop by about $225,000 a year.
“That obviously has created a nice little place for a project like a village hall,” Ferris agreed.
The board heard a lengthy report on Feb. 14 from Ferris on the village’s borrowing options for the village hall, and potentially also for its portion of the library cost.
The village has several possible options for borrowing to fund the village hall, Ferris noted. It could, for instance, per state statute, temporarily borrow through a bank and then to convert that bank borrowing to a bond issue for up to 20 years without having to hold a public referendum, he said.
Per state statute, directly issuing the bonds would require holding a referendum, he noted. The above option would get around that, he said.
Ferris said the statutes are different for a library building, with no referendum required.
The borrowing options analyzed by Ehlers also factor in some other debt tied to a new fire truck.
In an additional wrinkle, Ferris said one option would consume more of the village’s overall debt capacity, putting a crimp for about five years on its ability to borrow for streets and other projects. The other option wouldn’t impact that as much, he said.
This “just adds a little bit of complexity,” for the board to weigh, Ferris said.
Ferris said whichever way the village goes, it should make a decision soon while interest rates remain favorable.
“We shouldn’t delay,” agreed board member Gary Wieczorek.
Wieczorek predicted that a new village center atmosphere on West Nelson Street could be good overall for downtown.
“It is maybe going to attract more to the business district,” he said.
The village board took no action on either the library or village hall funding on Feb. 14, simply hearing the report. The board also heard from Director Leah Fritsche who said proposals from potential architects will accepted starting this week, for the library expansion.