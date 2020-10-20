The completion of fundraising for the next phase of an off-road bike connector trail, that will bring Cambridge within a mile of linking with the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, is a local bright spot in a mostly dark pandemic year.
The committee behind the effort deserves praise. It began envisioning a route in 2008 and soon afterward won a county grant that helped lay a stretch from CamRock County Park up to U.S. Highway 18, including a safe crossing at England Street.
The committee regrouped in 2017 and has since worked hard to secure more than $400,000 from local, county and state sources for the next piece.
Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department Natural Resource announced the committee had won, via the Village of Cambridge as its fiscal agent, a $185,000 state stewardship grant that completed the fundraising needed to extend the route up to State Farm Road.
That followed the receipt of a $209,000 grant from Dane County in 2019 and numerous smaller gifts including $5,000 each from the Village of Cambridge, Jefferson County, the Cambridge Foundation and renewable energy firm Invenergy. It has also received about $3,800 from private donors, including the Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery.
Word of the DNR grant brought celebration.
But the construction that’s expected to occur in 2021 from U.S. Highway 18 westward to The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood and then northward to State Farm Road, isn’t the end.
The committee is already looking ahead to building the final, mile-long, off-road stretch north of State Farm Road up the state trail.
Potential hurdles remain. Most notably, the committee will have to convince property owners in the Town of Deerfield to grant easements for that final off-road mile. If it can successfully secure those, that would alleviate safety concerns about bicyclists using town roads between the state trail and State Farm Road.
And some new processes would be needed. Until now, the Village of Cambridge has been the committee’s fiscal agent, holding contributed dollars and officially applying for grants on its behalf. But north of State Farm Road, the route would run through the Town of Deerfield, where the village can no longer can have that official role.
At a meeting last week, the committee floated the idea of creating a new non-profit organization to fundraise for the final mile, and to potentially raise funds to maintain the route into the future.
The committee, that’s been meeting virtually this year, is putting out a call for area residents interested in joining it as it weighs future steps. Tasks might involve fundraising, overseeing the construction processes and including local residents in fun, related activities, such as naming the route.
We hope the committee’s commitment, success so far and its enthusiasm spreads, and that with a collective push and more citizen involvement the last mile of this trail will someday soon be in place.
