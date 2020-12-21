CAMBRIDGE
Personal Needs Drive
Cambridge FFA is collecting personal needs items to help local homeless people this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, Premiere Couture or Nora’s. Donations go to Friends of the State Street Family. Items needed now include: hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, tarps, flashlights, thermals, underwear, socks, and personal hygiene items. More information: eklingbeil@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Jan. 4: Transition day
Monday, Jan. 4 is the next opportunity for Cambridge Elementary School families to choose whether a child is learning in-person or virtually.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 26: Picture day
Deerfield Elementary School picture day has been rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.
