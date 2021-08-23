Deerfield football picks up win to start the season

The Deerfield Demons used a strong second half to pull away with a 28-13 victory over the Dodgeland Trojans on Friday, Aug. 20.
“It was a good team win, starting off 1-0 was a big thing for us, it’s something we haven’t done since I’ve been here, and so to get off on that right foot is what we were really looking for,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.
Dodgeland got on the board first with 3:05 left in the first quarter on a five-yard run by senior fullback Caden Brugger, who also added the extra point to give Dodgeland a 7-0 lead.
Deerfield answered with its own five-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jackson Drobac, which cut the deficit to 7-6 after the extra point was no good.
Before the half was over, the Demons got one more chance with the ball after junior defensive back Tommy Lees forced and recovered a fumble. At quarterback, Lees found senior wide receiver Dayton Lasack for a 12-yard touchdown pass. A failed two-point conversion gave Deerfield a 12-7 at half time.
With 8:30 left in the third quarter, Dodgeland took the lead back thanks to another touchdown run by Brugger. A 12-yard run, but a failed extra point by Brugger gave Dodgeland a 13-12 lead.
Deerfield took the lead back with 5:15 left in the third with a 65-yard touchdown run by Lees, who then found junior running back Mason Betthauser for the two-point conversion, giving Deerfield a 20-13 lead.
“Tommy was phenomenal. When we needed to make a big play, he stepped up whether it would be a throw or a run and really put the team on his back.”
The Demons did not allow the Trojans to score another point, aided by moving senior defensive lineman Vince Mancheski to defensive tackle.
“They stopped moving the ball when we moved him to defensive tackle in the second half, and that really was a great move by Coach Dylan Meehan on making that change, and we ran behind Vince for 85 percent of the time when we had the ball,” said Sweger.
A 32-yard touchdown pass from Lees to Lasack, along with a two-point conversion run by Lees with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter put the 28-13 victory away for Deerfield.
“He changed the complexion of the game. The score he had right before half was kind of a little scramble drill, something him and Tommy had clearly been working on, and then he iced the game in the fourth quarter when we were able to isolate him on a match up, and we said Dayton go make a play, and he made the play and he was the dagger for the game for us,” said Sweger.
Lees finished the passing game 14 of 22 for 218 yards and two touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 126.7.
Lees was also the leading rusher with nine carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Drobac carried the ball nine times as well, accumulating 41 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Lasack led the team with five receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Betthauser caught four passes for 85 yards and senior wide receiver Collin Klade hauled in four passes for 40 yards.
Deerfield (1-0) plays its first home game this year against Cambridge on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.