The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are expected to see a bump in their state aid for the 2020-21 school year.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on July 1 released its initial estimates for 2020-21 general aid funding for schools statewide. The agency is legally required to share general aid estimates every year.
General school aids are state funding provided to school districts, used for paying for general education programs, the DPI website says. General school aids are the biggest source of financial support that districts receive from the state, the release said.
Deerfield’s expected aid for 2020-21 is an estimated $4.9 million, a $18,800 or 0.38 percent increase from $4.88 million in 2019-20.
Deerfield business manager Doreen Treuden cautioned that the figures are preliminary. Treuden said while she’s hopeful Deerfield will see an increase, the COVID-19 pandemic makes estimating school funding difficult.
“We know that school budgets don’t always end as planned,” Treuden said. “Knowing that the closure of schools this past spring significantly impacted all school budgets, I’m not sure it’s possible to estimate the general aid amount for the 2020-21 school year at this time.”
The Cambridge School District is projected to receive about $4.03 million in 2020-21. That’s a $269,000, or 7.16 percent increase from $3.76 million in 2019-20.
The DPI release said aid numbers will be finalized in October.
The amount of state aid school districts receive, the DPI said, is based on property value, enrollment numbers and shared costs.
The DPI estimates the state will provide $4.9 billion total general school aid to districts statewide in 2020-21.
A $163.5 million increase from last year’s general aids is projected, the DPI said. And school districts may see an estimated increase of payments amounting to $160.8 million, the statement said.
Statewide, 72 percent of public school districts are projected to see increased funding from last year, and 27 percent may see a decrease. The DPI says that’s about 302 of the state’s 421 school districts that will see their funding rise from last year.
This does not include additional state aid given out per student, the DPI said. That will be paid in March 2021. Under current law, the release said, schools receive $742 per student.
These funding estimates also don’t include “categorical aid,” or aid earmarked for specific purposes or programs.
