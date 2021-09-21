Students and staff in the Waterloo public schools resumed wearing face coverings beginning Tuesday under a mandate until the end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
An announcement shared Friday, Sept. 17 said the school district, working under directives from Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD), would due to coronavirus require all individuals while indoors school facilities or at school functions on school property to wear a face covering. There are exceptions for eating, drinking and swimming.
The requirement includes all indoor home or away sporting and co-curricular events, dances, and the use of the Waterloo community pool and fitness center.
Masks will not be required while outdoors at school facilities. However, due to the CDC mandate, face coverings continue to be necessary on school buses as has been the practice since last year.
Additionally, the district will continue to contact trace and enforce its close contact quarantine policy through Oct. 12. At that time, the district will re-evaluate its masking mandate and other mitigation procedures.
According to Gail Scott, the JCHD director and health officer, the department met with the Waterloo School District early last week to convey local data, discuss documented cases of in-school transmission, and the need for increased mitigation, including the recommendation to require masks, to address the spread of COVID-19.
“JCHD conveyed an advisory to implement a masking requirement, given the effective impact of a masking requirement in K-12 settings,” she said.
Scott said the county health department has communicated the recommendation for requiring masks in all school districts within Jefferson County, “but issued strong advisories last week to Waterloo School District and School District of Fort Atkinson based on data looking at cases and transmission within those schools.”
She said the advisory was issued after taking into account the local case rates and cases of in-school transmission among multiple grade levels.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 data tracker, the Waterloo School District indicated as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were a total of 21 confirmed cases reported within the district over the last 7 days. These cases are among all age groups within the district boundaries and not just students.
Scott clarified JCHD did not issue the mandate, but advised the district to strongly consider putting a face covering requirement in place.
“JCHD is dedicated to protecting the health of those who live, work, study and play in Jefferson County. We will continue to work with our schools and school districts to ensure health and safe learning environments. When infectious diseases spread within schools, they can extend into the broader community and affect those without family members in school,” Scott said. The Health Department follows all CDC and Department of Health Services guidelines for mitigation strategies that are effective in preventing transmission of communicable diseases.
In addition to Waterloo, as of Tuesday, Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills school districts are requiring face coverings. Fort Atkinson placed its mandate in place at a school board meeting last week while Lake Mills implemented the measure immediately prior to the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
All Dane County school districts presently require masking per a mandate from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
A request for comments from Waterloo School District Superintendent Brian Henning was not responded to by deadline.