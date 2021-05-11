MARSHALL — Have a day, Cal Fisher.
Fisher homered twice and drove in eight runs for Deerfield’s baseball team in a 16-5 win over Marshall on Friday at Firemen’s Park.
In the second inning Fisher hit a three run shot to center, then followed that up with a grand slam to left in the third inning. He closed out his monster day at the plate with an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth.
Jackson Drobac hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. Clayton Mathwig added an RBI triple in the sixth.
Austin Anderson started for the Demons and went five innings to earn the decision, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Chris Hahn finished up in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout and two walks in the fifth.
DEERFIELD 15, MARSHALL 5
Deerfield 057 201 — 15 10 1
Marshall 002 120 — 5 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Anderson W, 5-10-5-3-4-1, Hahn 1-1-0-0-1-2), Marshall (McIlroy L, 2.1-3-9-3-2-7, Collins 2.1-1-1-0-3-2, Jennings 1.1-6-5-5-0-3)
Leading hitters — D (McDonough RBI, Droback 2x4, 2BI, Fisher 3x5, 2 HR, 8BI), Mathwig 2x4, 3B, RBI, Anderson RBI, Hahn RBI), M (C. Petersen 2x4, 2B, Denniston 2x3, K. Petersen 2x3, Usgaard 2x4, HR, 2BI)
