Tuesday, July 14: Survey results meeting
The Deerfield School District will review the results from its community survey about a possible November 2020 operating referendum at a meeting July 14. A time has not been determined for the meeting, but it will happen in-person at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Bill Foster of School Perceptions, a research firm that conducted the survey, will go over results from the community. The district went forward with a survey this spring to gauge interest in a new operating referendum. Deerfield had an operating referendum that ended on June 30.
