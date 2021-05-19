PALMYRA — Deerfield nearly erased a five-run deficit during a Trailways South game Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Panthers led 7-2 heading into the top of the fourth, but the Demons (10-2, 4-1 in conference) responded with a two-run fifth. Cal Fisher homered in the top of the seventh for Deerfield to make it 7-5.
It proved to be the final run of the day.
Corey Monty got Palmyra-Eagle on the board with a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Monty finished with four RBIs, while Casey Webber added three off one double.
Cameron Joyner went 3-for-4 and scored once out of the leadoff spot.
Fisher finished with two hits, to go along with a pair of runs and an RBI. Fisher also pitched two innings on the mound, giving up one hit while striking out two batters.
Casey Webber worked for 4 2/3 innings on the mound for Palmyra-Eagle (7-3, 5-1), striking out four batters while allowing two earned runs.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield 101 020 1 — 5 6 1
Palmyra-Eagle 040 300 X — 7 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — D: Mathwig 4-5-4-6-5; PE: Webber 4.2-3-2-4-4.
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x3 (HR), Anderson 2x3. PE: Joyner 3x4, Webber 2B, Monty HR.