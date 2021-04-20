April 22 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
April 21: CamRock Youth Mountain Bike Club
The CamRock Youth Mountain Bike Club is holding an informational meeting about the club on April 21 from 6-7:15 p.m. virtually. The club meets from June 7-30 Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at CamRock Park Area 1, 68 Highway B, Cambridge. Register for the informational meeting at https://camrockmtb.com/camrock-mtb-club/
April 22: Blood drive
There will be a blood drive on Thursday, April 22 from 1-6 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street. The drive was relocated to the middle school. This will be hosted by the American Red Cross and Cambridge EMS. No walk-ins will be allowed, and pre-registration is required. Register at www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767.
April 24: Lake Ripley Management District fundraiser
The Lake Ripley Management District is partnering with Pizza Ranch for a bake-at-home pizza fundraiser from April 24 to May 8 at 8 p.m. The district is selling $10 frozen pizzas to be baked at home. Pick up pizzas you ordered on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A. Proceeds will benefit restoration projects at the district’s preserve. Order at https://pizzaranchorder.com/towndrop/741802. April 28: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event will follow Dane County public health guidelines. Register on social media.
April 29: Shop Hop
Local businesses in downtown Cambridge are holding a Shop Hop event on Thursday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. Participants can visit area businesses, collect prizes from each location, and collect stamps on a passport to win raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 per person, and include a goodie bag. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cambridge Area Resource Team. Participating businesses include: Cambridge Market, Premiere Couture, The Garment Shop, Mary Kay consultant Tobi Bolt, Rowe Pottery, Plans in Paradise, Avid Gardener, Anew Vintage Dream, Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room & Sauna, Amanda Reed Skin Care, Little Joys Children’s boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery and others. Masks are required and public health orders will be followed.
April 29: Dementia Care program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is hosting a session with the county’s Dementia Care Specialist on Thursday, April 29 at 12 p.m. virtually. The session will cover what dementia is, what causes it and what resources are available in Jefferson County. Pre-register for the session and receive meeting access by calling (920) 675-4035 or emailing HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
May 1-2: Spring Pottery Tour
The Clay Collective is holding its ninth-annual Spring Pottery Tour on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the Clay Collective, a group of local potters, and 12 guest potters will open their art studios in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek for a free self-guided tour. COVID-19 guidelines like masks and social distancing will be followed.
DEERFIELD
April 30: Garage Sale listing deadline
The Deerfield Community Center is organizing a free listing for community garage sales being held May 6-8. Email events@dccenter.org with your address, days and times of your sale and items to highlight, in order to be added to the listing. The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
