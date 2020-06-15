UW-Milwaukee
Local students from Cambridge and Deerfield have graduated from UW-Milwaukee this spring. Gunnar Neuman of Cambridge earned a bachelor of business administration degree from UW-Milwaukee. Colton Perry of Deerfield earned a bachelor of business administration degree.
St. Norbert College
Allyson Tebon of Deerfield was named to the St. Norbert Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average to be eligible for the list.
Western Technical College
Camden Eagen of Cambridge was named to the President’s List of High Distinction in spring 2020 at Western Technical College. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be recognized.
UW-Whitewater
Bailey Bunescu of Cambridge earned a communication award at UW-Whitewater this spring. Bunescu earned a 2020 Communication Department Excellence Award, for hardwork and dedication. Bunescu is studying communication and advertising at UW-Whitewater.
UW-Green Bay
UW-Green Bay is recognizing students for their academic achievement. Jarrett Sutton of Deerfield earned highest honors from UW-Green Bay in the spring 2020 semester, for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
