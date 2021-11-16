Cambridge School Board resolution backs LGBTQ+ students

Nearly a year into a state legislative debate over letting transgender women and girls play on school sports teams aligned with their gender identity, the Cambridge School Board has broadly backed its transgender, nonbinary and LGBTQ+ students.
The school board voted 6-1 on Nov. 15, with Jay Fisher dissenting, to approve a resolution forwarded by its Communications Committee.
The resolution reads in part that the school board “affirms, supports, and values the gender identities and gender expressions of all our students and will continue to further efforts in our schools to create a welcoming, safe, and inclusive learning environment for our transgender, nonbinary, and all LGBTQ+ students.”
Fisher, also the sole dissenter in the Nov. 2 Communications Committee vote, said he wasn’t comfortable, in particular, with resolution language that says transgender school athletes shouldn’t have to worry about being denied locker rooms access.
“There is mental anguish on the other side of that,” conversation, he said.
When asked by School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis whether any of the resolution’s language could be modified to be acceptable to him, Fisher said no.
In an interview last week, school board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said a series of transgender sports bills introduced in the state legislature last spring, as well as other bills introduced since on topics including how human growth and development is taught in Wisconsin schools, spurred Cambridge school board members to consider drafting the resolution.
“Within that context we didn’t want to get political,” Reed Jenkins said, but “we did want to be really clear to our LGBTQ+ students and families, that they are safe in our district, they are welcome in our district, that they belong here and that we are better because they are here.”
Reed Jenkins said Cambridge’s resolution is modeled after similar resolutions adopted earlier this year by other Wisconsin school districts.
She stressed that this is not a policy change, simply a statement of support “for us to very publicly,” let families, staff and students know the board is behind them.
Reed Jenkins said she shared a draft version of the resolution with Cambridge’s chapter of PFLAG, a national LGBTQ+ support group.
“They expressed their support,” Reed Jenkins said, and several community members also shared supportive thoughts at the Nov. 2 Communications Committee meeting.
In a Nov. 10 email, Brian Juchems, co-executive director of Madison-based GSAFE, that lists its mission as creating “school communities where all LGBTQ youth and students thrive, said at least a dozen school boards across Wisconsin have adopted similar resolutions.
“A few other schools picked up on the idea and largely used the language developed by La Crosse,” he wrote, adding that “although the trans athlete bills have pretty much stalled in the senate and assembly, it’s still a good gesture for school boards to make, to affirm and show their support for their trans and nonbinary students and their families.”
“This effort to treat trans youth as punching bags for political disagreement has taken a toll on our youth, and they are very much in need of visible shows of support from schools, communities and elected officials.”