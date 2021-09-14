With Wayland Academy not being able to field a team this season, the Deerfield Demons earned a victory forfeit. However, the Demons still found an opponent and faced East Dubuque in a non-conference 58-20 loss on Friday, Sept. 10.
“We were excited that we were able to get a game, but when you pick up a game like this, it’s really difficult,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “You don’t know anything about this team, you don’t have two games of film on them… tough to gameplan for that, but we needed to play better.”
East Dubuque opened up a 22-6 lead after the first quarter, and extended the lead to 44-20 at the half. Two touchdowns in the third quarter put the game away for East Dubuque, winning 58-20.
Junior quarterback Tommy Lees had a good night through the air, going 17 of 24 with three touchdowns on 204 passing yards. Senior wide receiver Collin Klade caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
“We bounced back offensively, we still have some work we got to do on defense. I got to fix where some kids are at to put them in better positions, but it was definitely a unique experience for a game like this,” said Sweger.
Senior wide receiver Dayton Lasack had five receptions for 88 yards. Sophomore running back Jackson Drobac caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Deerfield (2-3) heads to Randolph (2-2) on Friday, Sept. 17.
“We’re excited for another chance, these kids have busted their butts, and it’s been a rough couple of games, but we at no point have quit fighting, they keep working and this week, we’re hoping they get some sweet validation,” said Sweger.