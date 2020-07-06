SSM Health will soon resume clinical operations at the remaining five clinics where services were temporarily relocated or suspended as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response. Once opened, all SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinics will be open and operational.
Effective Monday, July 13, it will resume clinical services at:
• SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Deerfield
• SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Delavan (Please note: The Delavan location is closed on Mondays. It will open as scheduled on Tuesday, July 14.)
• SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Evansville
• SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Mineral Point
• SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Waterloo
The health and safety of staff, providers, patients and community remains the number one priority, SSM Health said in a release.
“Please know that as we resume services and move closer to full operations across the Wisconsin region, all clinics will continue to follow our established safety precautions,” the release said. Those include:
• Visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic;
• Entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff;
• Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff
• Requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings;
• Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes
• Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing
• Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing
If you have specific questions about your health or need to schedule an in-person or virtual visit, please contact your provider’s office.
