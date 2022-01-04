We have no in kids in basketball. Our winter is not one of jarring gymnasium buzzers, sloughing off of parkas and stomping bleachers, home and away.
We have dance and music and theater kids, and fair kids. Our high season races from April to December and then takes a long and restful winter pause.
There’s no farmers market to attend to, a long-time weekly, summer-to-fall volunteer role of mine. And rural winter roads, maybe beneficially, often force us home.
The Christmas fudge and eggnog are gone. The tree is down, stockings and lights packed away.
In their place are library books and Scrabble and the solitary swish of skis on pine-lined runs. Cats purring at your feet, slipper shoes and lap blankets pulled from the closet.
There are bird feeders to fill and outdoor pets to keep warm, pots of chili on the stove and new bread to go with it.
There’s steaming chai and new wool Christmas socks on frigid early-morning floors and the felted craft show mittens bought months ago, before the thermometer was ready for them.
This is also a season of reflection. Animals hibernate; we have the time in January, if we grab it, to process a thought. This year, Covid’s unabating grip is keeping life tamped down, offering even more opportunity for that.
This January, I am deeply reflecting on a hard year past, lessons gained, time lost and a hope that our new normal of charity and community for all sticks, for the betterment of us all in 2022 and beyond.