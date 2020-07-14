JEFFERSON — The Cambridge Blues were at a bit of a disadvantage going into their first game of the summer: while it was the local amateur baseball team’s first game, it was the 12th for their opponent, the Jefferson Blue Devils.
Ike Roth scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout performance as the Blue Devils blanked the Blues, 8-0, in an exhibition game between the perennial Home Talent League Southeast Section rivals.
Roth was masterful in his third complete game of the summer. The veteran right-hander struck out eight, walked just two and only once allowed a Cambridge runner to reach third base.
The Blues got solo hits from Colton Ehrke, Jared Horton, Kevin Paulch and Darren Strasburg, while Blue Devils remained red hot at the plate with 14 hits, the seventh time the team has had 10 or more in a game.
Cambridge had two potential scoring threats. In the top of the fourth Horton led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a Blue Devils throwing error and scurried to third when Roth uncorked a wild pitch. But Roth struck out two of the next three batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
In the eighth Roth issued one-out walks to Chase Jarlsberg and Denver Evans, but then got Horton to ground into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Jefferson’s Roby Schlesner led all hitters with a perfect 4-for-4 day that included a walk. Ian Drays added three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Pat Cottrell doubled and tripled and finished with two RBIs.
Drays’ RBI single scored Evan Anfang in the bottom of the first, which is all the support Roth needed.
Cottrell tripled to lead off the fourth and scored a bases-loaded RBI groundout by Ryan Brost to make the score 2-0.
The Blue Devils (10-2) put the game away with consecutive three-run outbursts in the fifth and sixth. Cottrell ripped a two-run double to highlight the fifth, while Drays and Thomas Schlesner had RBIs in the sixth.
Sam Mickelson suffered the pitching loss after allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings. Mickelson struck out two and walked six.
BLUE DEVILS 8, BLUES 0
Cambridge 000 000 000 — 0 4 1
Jefferson 100 133 00x — 8 14 3
Cambridge (ab-r-h-rbi) — Co. Ehrke 4-0-1-0, Jarlsberg 3-0-0-0, Evans 3-0-0-0, Horton 3-0-1-0, Mickelson 4-0-0-0, Haugen 4-0-0-0, Witkowski 2-0-0-0, Sanders 2-0-0-0, Paulich 2-0-1-0, Strasburg 1-0-1-0, Hoffman 2-0-0-0, Cl. Ehrke 1-0-0-0. Totals — 31-0-4-0.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Brost 3-0-0-1, Anfang 5-0-1-0, R. Schlesner 4-2-4-0, Drays 5-2-3-2, Winter 4-2-2-0, Cottrell 5-1-2-2, T. Schlesner 3-0-0-1, Hebbe 4-0-1-1, Mewis 0-0-0-0, Moldenhauer 2-0-1-0, Roth 0-0-0-0. Totals — 35-8-14-7.
2B — Drays 2, R. Schlesner, Cottrell. 3B — Cottrell.
Pitching HO — Mickelson 8 in 4 2/3, Co. Ehrke 5 in 2 1/3, Evans 1 in 1; Roth 4 in 9. ER — Mickelson 5, Co. Ehrke 2, Evans 0; Roth 0. SO — Mickelson 2, Co. Ehrke 0, Evans 1; Roth 8. BB — Mickelson 6, Co. Ehrke 1, Evans 1; Roth 2.
W — Roth. L — Mickelson.
