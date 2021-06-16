JOHNSON CREEK — Jenna Fincutter homered and Hannah Budig tripled to spark Johnson Creek’s softball team in a Division 4 regional final against Deerfield on Wednesday at JCHS.
Johnson Creek (17-7) set the tone early with a five-run rally off Deerfield pitcher Dani Ament.
Bluejays pitcher Bella Herman led off with a line drive single up the first base line and Hannah Budig walked. With one out, Kaiyli Thompson hit a ground single to center to score Herman and Fincutter hit an RBI double to center. Next, Josey Whitehouse hit a fly ball single to center to score Thompson. Hailey Kvalheim capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single to center.
The Bluejays played with the lead the rest of the way.
Fincutter and Thompson each finished with two hits. Fincutter hit a solo homer to center in the third inning. The Bluejays collected eight hits overall.
Deerfield (17-7-1) rallied for three runs off Herman in the third inning and one in the fourth. Kylie Damon hit a two-run triple for the Demons in the third.
But Herman settled in down the stretch, retiring 11 of the final 14 batters she faced.
Grace Brattlie finished 4-for-4 for Deerfield. Morgan Mack hit two doubles.
JOHNSON CREEK 6, DEERFIELD 4
Deerfield0031000—4111
Johnson Creek501000x—681
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Herman (W; 7.0-11-4-4-6-2); D: Ament (6.0-8-6-6-2-2).
Leading hitters — JC: Fincutter 2x3 (HR) (2B), Budig (3B), Thompson 2x3 (2B); D: Damon (3B), Mack 2x3 (2 2B), Brattlie 4x4, Kapral 2x4.