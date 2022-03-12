Current and previous elected positions
- Village Board Trustee 2018-2021
Current and past community involvement
- Cambridge Village Board, Cambridge Library Board Member, Personnel Committee Member, Audit & Finance Committee Member, Joint Police Committee Member, Water & Sewer Committee Member, Public Works Committee Member, Volunteer Firefighter, Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station Member, Village of Cambridge Public Works Director.
Years I have resided in the Cambridge area
- 8 years
What I like best about living in Cambridge
- I enjoy the small-town atmosphere and feel like Cambridge cares about the safety and well-being of my family and its citizens.
The greatest challenge currently facing Cambridge
- The greatest challenge is the financial balancing act the Village has been in and will continue to struggle with due to the looming lack of growth potential with proposed projects around the area that will limit tax base while operational/administrative costs for the Village soar.
Cambridge’s greatest strength
- The community support for causes and people in need, and the top tier public school system.
My future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official
- My vision would be to explore ways to work toward building the downtown area back up to what our history has shown it can be, with thriving businesses and an engaged community, while we evolve from a bedroom community to a destination for visitors and growing families.
Anything else I would like to add:
- I will continue to work with the Fire and EMS members to find a positive way forward with this expansion project that both meets the needs (not wants) of the responders and the citizens of this community. I believe shared municipal services still needs to be explored and considered as a fiscally responsible way forward that meets everyone’s needs.
- I feel like service as a Cambridge village trustee is multi-faceted. It requires a certain mindset marked by good judgement, a desire to serve the community, a willingness to work, and understanding of the kind of community Cambridge is and strives to be, while also empathizing with the needs, desires, and aspirations of its citizens. To be truly effective, trustees must listen, observe, and read a great deal. We also must interact with the members of the community in many ways both formal and informal. We participate in public meetings and other events, we serve as liaisons to other village boards, councils, and community groups. So, to truly serve, a trustee must be someone with both the maturity, skill set and the willingness to engage with other community members, not only with their fellow trustees and village staff. And while I might not be everyone’s cup of coffee, I will always be honest, straightforward, and transparent in my views on how I can best serve our community. Thank you for your consideration.