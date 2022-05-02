Deerfield track and field wins three events at Lake Mills, wins four events at Fort Atkinson

The Deerfield boys and girls track teams competed at the 73rd Annual Fort Atkinson Invite on Friday, April 29 with the boys finishing fourth and the girls taking sixth.
For the girls, junior Evie Mikkelson won the shot put with a first-place mark of 32 feet and eight inches. In the discus throw, junior Alma Mikkelson scored eighth at 86 feet and 8.25 inches and Evie Mikkelson threw ninth at 83 feet and six inches.
Junior Steffi Siewert ran third in the 100-meter dash finals with a time of 13.04 seconds, while freshman Maddie Kimmel (14.22) took eighth.
In the 200-meter finals, junior Abby Weisse finished ninth at 33.67 seconds. Siewert jumped fifth in the long jump at 15 feet and eight inches.
Sophomore Ella Arenz finished third in the 800 meters at two minutes and 48.62 seconds. Freshman Piper Ryan took fifth in the 1600 meters at 5:55.79.
Junior Maeci Johnson took sixth in the high jump at four feet and six inches. Johnson took sixth in the pole vault at six feet and six inches.
For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.68 seconds. Lasack also won the 300-meter hurdles at 40.18 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Lasack, sophomore Martin Kimmel, junior Kalob Kimmel and junior Tobias Arenz took first with a time of 3:41.71. Kalob Kimmel took second in the triple jump at 38 feet and 6.25 inches.
In the shot put, senior Vincent Mancheski threw third with a mark of 40 feet and 6.5 inches. Mancheski took fifth in the discus throw at 107 feet and 7.5 inches, while freshman Zach Hansen took sixth at 103 feet and nine inches.
Sophomore Cody Curtis took third in the 800 meters at 2:15.23. Junior James Rewey ran sixth in the 400 meters at 59.05 seconds.
Freshman Ben Wetzel finished second in the pole vault at 10 feet, while sophomore Parker Howard earned third with a mark of 10 feet, losing the tiebreaker on attempts.
In the long jump, junior Mason Betthauser scored fourth with a mark of 18 feet and 6.25 inches.
Team scores — Girls: Mount Horeb 202, McFarland 149, Fort Atkinson 97, Johnson Creek 78, Whitewater 72, Deerfield 54.
Team scores — Boys: Fort Atkinson 169, Mount Horeb 142, McFarland 138, Deerfield 115, Whitewater 80, Johnson Creek 13.
Lake Mills Quad
After weather cancellations kept the Deerfield tracks teams from competing for almost two weeks, the Demons showed no rust, winning three events at the Lake Mills quad on Tuesday, April 26.
For the boys, senior Vincent Mancheski won the discus throw at 118 feet and three inches. Mancheski took first in the shot put at 43 feet and 2.50 inches.
Senior Dayton Lasack ran first in the 400-meter dash at 53.23 seconds, while junior Tobias Arenz (56.74) took fourth. Arenz finished fourth in the 800 meters at 2:23.27, while junior Kalob Kimmel (2:23.41) placed fifth and sophomore Cody Curtis (2:23.76) took sixth.
Sophomore Martin Kimmel ran second in the 1600 meters at 4:58.48. Lasack finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.52 seconds and took fourth in the long jump at 20 feet and 1.5 inches.
Freshman Wyatt Brattlie received a second-place mark in the triple jump at 36 feet and 1.75 inches.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert took second in the 200-meter finals at 27.72 seconds. Siewert placed third in the long jump at 15 feet and 3.50 inches.
Sophomore Ella Arenz finished fourth in the 400 meters at 2:48.43. Freshman Piper Ryan ran second in the 1600 meters at 6:13.13.
Freshman Maddie Kimmel scored fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.12 seconds. Junior Evie Mikkelson threw fourth in the discus event at 99 feet and seven inches. Mikkelson placed third in the shot put at 32 feet and 1.5 inches.