Cambridge and Deerfield High School graduation ceremonies may not happen on their original timelines in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic will very likely affect what they look like.
For now, we appreciate that both are still on the calendar to happen, in-person, in early June.
Local seniors have already lost a month of their final year of high school and might end up losing the rest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that devastating reality in mind, we’re grateful that school district officials haven’t yet brought the axe down on in-person commencement.
In emails this week, Cambridge High School Principal Keith Schneider and Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen both said no decisions have yet been made on whether to cancel or postpone their in-person graduation ceremonies. Both said they’re waiting for anticipated updates from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers later in April and early May, on whether and when health orders restricting public gatherings might be lifted.
Elsewhere, in-person high school and college commencement ceremonies are among the flood of events already canceled for this spring and early summer due to COVID-19.
UW-Madison is just one of many universities in Wisconsin that won’t hold in-person commencement in May.
Larger public-school districts around the state, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, have followed suit with similar announcements that in-person commencement won’t happen.
It makes sense that public school districts like Madison, that have thousands of graduating seniors, are already canceling in-person commencement and beginning to discuss potential alternative, no-contact plans. For large districts, the logistics of safely holding in-person commencement this year are simply insurmountable.
Given the small size of our local high schools, however, we’re crossing our fingers that Cambridge and Deerfield commencements might still happen in-person, whether that’s in June or later in the summer.
We’re hopeful that even if public health orders remain in place, a creative work-around might be found to allow commencement ceremonies to safely proceed in-person for the few dozen seniors at each school, with graduates and onlooking friends and family safely distanced.
We owe it to our local seniors to try to come up with ceremonies that honor their day, even if they must be distanced.
How might local traditions that in the past have required in-person contact – such as the giving of flowers and hugs and photographs with close friends and family – be adapted to meet public health rules that might still be in place come summer?
In other communities, ideas floated in recent weeks have included graduation parades and drive-up ceremonies at outdoor movie theaters and other outdoor sites, with families remaining in their cars. Surely, there must be a way to do this locally, safely, for our small number of seniors.
We thank school district administrators for holding off, for now, on their decisions.
We urge the school districts to continue exploring how their commencements can somehow be held in-person, with participants creatively distanced if that remains a public health requirement.
