Cambridge School Board candidates assess pandemic response, look forward

Cambridge School Board candidates shared their views, during a March 3 virtual forum, on issues ranging from the current board’s handling of COVID-19 to equity and inclusion.
The virtual forum was hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent. Due to COVID-19, it was privately recorded with just the newspaper’s editor and candidates in attendance. The recorded forum can be viewed on the newspaper’s website. It included both questions posed by the newspaper and submitted by the community.
This was the second year the newspaper’s candidate forums were virtual. They were in-person events in 2019 and 2020.
Candidates
Four people are running for two seats on the Cambridge School Board, including incumbent Courtney Reed Jenkins and challengers Tara Vasby, Adam Hebb and Angela Wurtz. Incumbent Mike Huffman is not seeking re-election.
Reed Jenkins has served on the school board for five years and has two children in the Cambridge schools. She works as an administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Vasby is a Cambridge High School graduate and has children in the district. She has worked in state government for more than 20 years, including for legislators at the state Capitol.
Hebb has lived in Cambridge for about a year and has two children in the district. He owns a commercial refrigeration business and has a background in commercial building, engineering, bidding and architectural design.
Wurtz is a Cambridge High School graduate and has 3 children in district schools. She works in human resources.
COVID-19
Vasby said she’s been “really impressed” with the school district and current school board’s handling of the pandemic.
“I think the district showed strength in unprecedented times, and made the best decisions they could, based on science and data,” Vasby said.
However, “as a parent, I felt some additional time and communication could have been helpful,” Vasby said. That could have “helped reduce some of the tensions and divides,” she added.
Hebb, meanwhile, said the district could have done more to seek guidance from experts in the local community who have backgrounds ranging from medicine to air quality engineering.
“I think we could have dug a little deeper,” to tie in local experts, he said. “Only positive things happen when we work together as a community.”
“It’s clear that the current board and administration have led with a commitment to keeping in-person instruction. As a parent, I’m exceptionally grateful for that,” Wurtz said.
However, Wurtz agreed that communication could be better between families and the school district.
At board meetings over the past couple of years, “there were several times when parents who wished to speak got cut off, had no opportunity to speak when we were told there was public comment, or sadly were laughed at by a board member when making comments,” Wurtz said.
"We could have done better on including family input in decisions made over this pandemic. I hope we can do more of that going forward,” Wurtz continued. “Parents should be active participants in this conversation.”
And Reed Jenkins called COVID-19 “the toughest issue I’ve faced in my five years on the board. And I’m so proud of the board, the administration and the staff who pulled together and worked during a really, really tough time.”
Reed Jenkins added that the administration and current board members “absolutely hear and understand the criticism from other candidates regarding communication and transparency.”
However, “we really were in unchartered territory,” and “did the best we could in terms in terms of making sure our board meetings were open and available for public comment, whether that was web-based or in-person or written communication,” she said.
Social Emotional Learning
Hebb said the school district’s primary role is to teach academics.
“Reading, writing, math, those are the priorities,” he said.
In recent years there has been “way too much focus on the emotional and social things,” in school, he said. “I just don’t feel personally that they’re as important,” as core subjects.
Wurtz said, however, that “I appreciate the focus on SEL and I believe we have some amazing teachers, guidance counselors and other staff in our district to help guide children through these issues.”
“I believe every child has a place in this district and deserves to feel safe in order to learn,” she added.
As with any subject, “I believe it’s critically important to share what’s being taught at school with parent and families at home,” Wurtz continued. Parents “have a right to know what their kids are learning, and if they’re aware they can help reinforce those behaviors at home,” she said.
And Wurtz said inclusion is about more than “gender, race and sexual orientation.”
“Inclusion in my mind means a variety of opinions and perspectives. I think the more inclusive our district can be the happier our kids will be,” she said.
Reed Jenkins said, meanwhile, that “my core values are equity, inclusion and belonging, and I feel like that’s happening in our district, so that all students feel like they can move into the world as strong and thriving community members.”
“I’m so proud as a current board member that we’ve invested in a mental health framework,” that has supported the efforts of pupil services staff to write grants to fund social and emotional learning.
However, an annual risk behavior survey of Cambridge youth show that gaps remain. Especially for students who identify as LGBTQ+ and as having a disability “we have a ways to go,” she said.
Vasby called equity and inclusion, and mental health, important societal issues that are being addressed far beyond the school board level, to workplaces and society as a whole.
“There’s a real level of trauma that the pandemic has caused for everyone,” Vasby said.
“Providing our students and staff with the tools, knowledge and empathy for others,” is important, she continued, “when our goal is to develop well rounded students to step out into the world.”
Vasby also said she’s been ”impressed” with school district’s commitment to addressing bullying.
“I think the school district is presenting some good tools for kids to use,” she said.
Academic Achievement
Wurtz said the impact of the pandemic on learning “has been a huge concern of mine and it continues to be.”
“I think to resolve this gap we really need to leverage our interventionists, and broaden the criteria to see one of these teachers,” she said. “We are so fortunate at the elementary school to have two interventionists. They are game changers.”
Reed Jenkins said the school district does a good job preparing students for different paths after high school.
But she said there are still achievement gaps among special education students and among students of lower income.
Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch “are not seeing the same outcomes as other families,” Reed Jenkins said. “We can do better. We have an obligation to all of our students to close those gaps.”
Vasby said recruiting and retaining “high quality teachers who are passionate about their work,” will help close those gaps. And she said while literacy and math are critical for students, it’s also important to have strong music, art, tech ed and FFA programs.
Those shouldn’t be sacrificed in order to offer “more AP level courses that not all students are going to benefit from,” she said.
Hebb said technical education needs to remain a priority
“We don’t have enough people who are getting into the trades,” he said.
And he said basic core academic should be the main focus, “reading, writing, math… those baseline things we learned growing up. We need to get back to that.”
Additional questions
Vasby, Wurtz and Reed Jenkins also all answered optional questions from the newspaper, that were sent to all candidates, and optional questions submitted by the community. Their answers are here:
