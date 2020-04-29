For Cambridge resident Kerry Marren, joining the staff of the local food pantry was about supporting a community that means a lot to her.
“I love Cambridge,” Marren said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever lived anywhere this long.”
Marren was hired as the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center coordinator in early March. She’s following longtime coordinator Nancy Brattlie, who recently retired from the position.
The pantry is run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program in Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St.
Marren has worked in education for about fifteen years. She served as a para-educator at Nikolay Middle School for about five years, and now works as a resource coordinator for a virtual academy.
Marren stepped in at the pantry during a hectic time, she said. She began working businesses and schools began to close .
“Now more than ever you see people who are not able to get to work,” Marren said. “There’s more of a need now than there ever was before.”
The pantry shifted to a drive-through at that time. Clients fill out a shopping list online or over the phone, and pick up groceries without leaving their cars.
“The drive-up has been really great,” Marren said.
The pantry is open Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. for shopping, and is staffed on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.The food pantry is working closely with Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison, hub for distributing food to other pantries in Dane County.
Because of high demand right now, both food and monetary donations are crucial, Marren said.
“The outreach from the community really has been amazing,” Marren said. “I want Cambridge to know how much we appreciate everything,” Marren said.
Marren said her immediate concern is making sure clients get what they need during the pandemic. Long-term, she sees the pantry working on digitizing some of its systems, and seeking grants.“I don’t ever want to feel like our clients aren’t getting what they need,” she said.
People can contact the food pantry at (608) 423-8142.
