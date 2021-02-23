REGIONAL
Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
DEERFIELD
Feb. 1-March 15: Healthy habits
The Deerfield School District is holding a healthy habits challenge for local families from Monday, Feb. 1 to Monday, March 15. Families can tally the number of times per week they perform habits like drinking enough water, exercising every day, eating fruits and vegetables, and practicing stress management. The district will award prizes to participants, based on the number of habits they tally.
March 3: Child Development Day
The Deerfield School District is holding developmental screenings of children between the ages of 2.5 to 5 years old (not currently enrolled in the district’s 4K program) on Wednesday, March 3 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Screenings could last up to 45 minutes, and will be held via Google Meet. This is open to all families that live in the district. All areas of your child’s development including speech and language, cognition, motor, social and self-help skills will be screened by district staff. More information: (608) 764-5442.
March 11: Opera for the Young
Opera for the Young is hosting a virtual opera for all Deerfield Elementary School students on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. Opera for the Young is a nonprofit that brings professional opera to students across the Midwest. The group has previously visited Deerfield Elementary School, and began offering virtual operas due to Covid-19. DES Students can tune into a pre-watch party hosted by music teacher Ashely Meyer at 6 p.m. with trivia and a Q&A session, then watch “Hansel & Gretel” on Facebook Live. K-5th grade students are learning chorus parts in music class, so they can sing along from home. There’s also a poster contest and a costume contest. Families don’t need a Facebook account to access these events. The event is sponsored by the Deerfield Elementary PTO. More information: meyera@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
4K registration
Deerfield Elementary School will hold 4K registration during March. Families should call the DES office to request a registration packet, and should bring the child’s birth certificate to verify age. Students must be four on or before Sept. 1 2021 to qualify. 4K registration night is set for March 16, with time slots at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. More information: (608) 764-5442.
5K registration
Deerfield Elementary School will hold 5K registration in March. Families with students currently enrolled in 4K, who are moving to 5K, will have registration information sent home with them. Families new to the district should call the DES office. 5K registration night is scheduled for Thursday March 18, with 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. time slots. More information: (608) 764-5442. Girls Who Code summer program
Registration is now open for a free two-week virtual summer program run by Girls Who Code, a nonprofit introducing underrepresented groups to the computer science field. The two-week session is happening virtually in June, July and August. Deerfield High School students in grades 9, 10 and 11 who identify as women, nonbinary or gender nonconforming can register. More information: https://girlswhocodesm.smapply.ioLOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Fort HealthCare
Fort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
4-H
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligible, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
Dairy Promotion Committee
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is offering scholarships to students in Dane County pursuing education in an agricultural-related field. The deadline to apply is April 16. Recipients will be chosen based on their involvement in ag-related activities, academic achievement and career goals. For more information, and to apply, visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships.
John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund
Dane County Extension awards grants annually to high school graduates and college students, funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The fund has awarded over $63,000 in scholarships in the last decade. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarships reward students interested in agriculture or a related field, have a strong sense of service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA. To apply, visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/. More information: Extension@countyofdane.com.
