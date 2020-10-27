Higher garbage collection fees and a water rate hike may be ahead in Cambridge as village officials work toward adoption of a 2021 budget that’s tightly constrained by state levy caps.
Under its 2021 levy cap, out of an overall $1.2 million budget, Cambridge for the coming year can raise its tax levy just $34,000 over 2020.
The state levy cap law, adopted in 2006 and updated in 2011, only allows municipalities to raise taxes each year based on the recent net value of new construction within their borders.
To meet its 2021 cap, the village’s Audit & Finance Committee at a meeting last week proposed for the second consecutive year to not fix any village streets, only to patch and sealcoat some. A trash collection fee hike is on the table, up from $100 to $125. So, too, has been proposed scaling back on the village’s financial support of its water utility, which could lead to higher local water rates.
Village Deputy Administrator Barbara Goeckner said the village is locked into some costs, such as annual incentive payments to the Dancing Goat Distillery and The Vineyards at Cambridge.
“I have gone through this looking for as much as I possibly could,” Goeckner said. “The village, in my eyes, is just out of wiggle room.”
New spending in the proposed 2021 budget includes hiring a part-time assistant in the village clerk’s office. Additionally, for 2021, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is asking for a contribution of about $184,000 from Cambridge. That’s a $15,000, or 8.6 percent, increase over $169,000 that the village was asked to contribute in 2020.
Goeckner said there may be pushback on the water utility proposal, which would come as an increase in rent the utility pays to the village.
“I understand that the utility has been struggling and our rates are high,” Geockner said. “But the village has been carrying the utility,” for some time to avoid passing a rate hike to users, she said. “Realistically we can’t just always keep taking care of the utility to avoid doing rate increases.”
Village Board member Kris Breunig said he had hoped for “a little extra,” left in the budget to update downtown holiday decorations.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Breunig said.
“Maybe Santa will come early,” Goeckner replied.
A public hearing on the budget is Tuesday, Nov. 24, prior to that night’s Village Board meeting. The Village Board has been meeting virtually due to Covid-19; reach out to the village office for meeting access information.
