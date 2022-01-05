Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 Cambridge School Meals Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 6Chicken strips, cheese pizza, veggies, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit, wheat dinner rollFri., Jan. 7Chicken Alfredo, cheese pizza, veggies, pears, garlic toast, SideKick's SlushieMon., Jan. 10Breaded chicken patty on a bun, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, mixed veggies, salad, diced peaches, strawberries, baked applesTues., Jan. 11Lasagna roll up, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, veggies, salad, baked apples, mixed fruit, strawberries, garlic toastWed., Jan. 12The Max cheese sticks, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, veggies, strawberries, baked applesThurs., Jan. 13Tacos, refried beans, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, veggies, apple slices, baked apples, strawberries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now In coming 2-year election cycle, more local poll workers will have Republican Party ties Cambridge girls basketball wins Hall of Honor Tournament, defeat Poynette as Brooklyn Stenklyft records 24 points Cambridge EMS reaches paramedic union contract A new village hall, library expansion vision and south-side changes topped Deerfield news in 2021 Public Service Commission sets Jan. 20 Koshkonong Solar public hearings Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!