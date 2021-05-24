Station committee weighs what to trim from expansion proposal

A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge dove into a 2020 needs assessment on May 20, weighing what might be eliminated from a $6.5 million proposal that voters rejected in April.
The 13-member Building Review Committee of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission spent three hours passing twice though the 32-page document, guided by representatives from Keller, Inc., a Kaukauna design-build firm that prepared it in January 2020.
A broad overview was followed by the second pass during which committee members raised questions about the needs assessment’s contents.
It was the basis for the $6.5 million conceptual plan and April 2021 referendums in the villages of Rockdale and Cambridge and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills. The referendums failed in Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana and passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
The fire and EMS commission formed the Building Review Committee in late April in hopes of bringing a new plan to voters, possibly by fall, that would be more palpable. The committee expects to meet regularly this summer and to in the recommend to the fire and EMS commission how to proceed.
The five municipalities each have a seat on the fire and EMS commission, and they share the annual cost of providing fire and EMS service to the Cambridge area. They also were envisioned to share the cost of the fire station expansion, which would have roughly tripled its footprint on West Main Street in Cambridge.
After its May 13 meeting was initially closed to the public and not publicly noticed, raising local eyebrows, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said all future meetings will be open unless specifically closed for reasons allowed under the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law.
No recommendations came out of the committee’s May 20 meeting, but a report on its work was to be presented at a fire and EMS commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Oakland Town Hall.
Village opts out
At the May 20 meeting, the village of Rockdale announced it would opt out of the Building Review Committee.
When created, the comittee was envisioned to have representation from each of the five municipalities, fire and EMS department leadership and community members at large.
In a letter, Village President Julie Nelles said the village would continue to back the idea of expanding the station, in line with its referendum results. Nelles said its decision “was not a reflection of our support for the project,” but that it was not now able “to commit the time and energy to be part of the committee.”
Assessing spaces
The needs assessment broke the proposed station expansion into three distinct spaces: offices, crew quarters and a garage area with the apparatus bay for trucks and adjacent smaller storage, radio, muster and other rooms.
In all, the station was proposed to grow to about 29,000 square feet, up from 9,800 square feet currently, spreading onto an adjacent Pizza Pit restaurant, The town of Christiana bought the site in 2019, with the the understanding that the other four municipalities would reimburse it over time for their portions of the purchase cost.
The committee on May 20 considered each space individually, looking for ways that square footage might be cut to trim costs.
Prior to the referendums, a small conference room was eliminated. And fire and EMS offices slightly enlarged to allow more room for small group meetings there. And the plans were updated to have four public unisex restrooms rather than two male and two female restrooms, each with two stalls.
Keller, Inc. architect Rob Lindstrom said the failed referendums highlighted “many concerns with the plans.”
“We are stepping back and evaluating the square footage and evaluating whether or not (what was previously presented was) the correct plan,” Lindstrom said.
Ideas discussed on May 20 included eliminating another conference room designed for up to 10 people and instead holding meetings in a training room designed to accommodate up to 60 people, that might not always be in use.
The committee also weighed eliminating a main floor fitness room and instead locating fitness equipment in a mezzanine above the garage area, originally envisioned for storage.
And it weighed how to accommodate both immediate and long-term needs, and how far out to plan for those. While the expanded building is envisioned to meet local needs for 40-50 years, some committee members said with the current pace of change, it’s hard to know what the needs will be in five years, let alone decades from now.
Johnson said whether the fire and EMS departments, now separate, are ultimately combined also may affect the building’s future usage. He said Cambridge’s “future tentative plan is to combine fire and EMS into one organization (with) one overarching chief and a battalion fire chief and a battalion EMS chief.”
Johnson didn’t specify a timeline for that transition but said “there will be some changes with the organization going forward.”
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov agreed the departments will likely merge in the years ahead.
“We’re not there yet, but that’s the direction we’re going,” Salov said.
To save money now, some committee members suggested that parts of the expanded and remodeled building be roughed in for mechanicals but not completed. Some of the space envisioned for 8 sleeping rooms could, for instance, be walled off and left uncompleted until the department grows enough to need them.
“We need four bedrooms now,” for full-time EMS staff who currently stay while on duty in a apartment across the street from the station, said committee member Ted Vratny, of the town of Oakland. “At what point do we need the next four?”
Vratny said some spaces, like the apparatus bay, should be prioritized as not being reduced in size.
“You need the apparatus bay, and then you need the space that supports that function. Let’s put the money there now, where we have the greatest need,” Vratny said.
Balancing department needs and a desire in the community to see the referendum price tags come down will be key, Vratny said.
“My thought is that we have to try and cut where we can cut,” agreed committee member Glen Proeber of the town of Lake Mills, adding that “at the end of the day we’re going to have to try and get the best that we can for you guys and gals who put your lives on the line every day, and try and sell it to the community so that it can be passed.”
Committee member Sheila Palinkas, an at-large community representative, said some local voters have questioned whether the fire and EMS commission pared down the cost enough prior to the April referendums.
“People are talking about whether or not that homework was done, with respect to how to pay for it,” Palinkas said. “Being able to sit down with someone and say ‘this is the work that we did and here is what we arrived at’” will increase local confidence and better ensure that the next round of referendums pass, Palinkas said.
Salov also saidin advance the next round of referendums, a priority should be better educating the community about the critical work fire and EMS department members do.
“So many people don’t know,” Salov said.
During its next meeting, on June 3, the committee plans to travel to Fort Atkinson and Marshall to see how their fire and EMS stations are configured. It will meet briefly at 5 p.m. at the Cambridge station before setting out on those tours.