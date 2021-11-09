Plans progress for new town of Oakland subdivision

A decades-old vision for a new subdivision at U.S. Highway 18 and County Highway A, in the town of Oakland, is gaining traction.
Property owner John Didion is working through town and Jefferson County approval processes for his proposed Oakland Hills subdivision, with more steps ahead.
Jefferson County’s Planning and Zoning Director Matt Zangl said the county first had to update its land use plan to mesh with the town’s, which had the entire 69-acre site, about a mile and a half east of Cambridge, in its urban service area. The county had some of the site in agriculture preservation zoning. The town requested the update to the county plan in 2020.
“It shouldn’t have been ag preservation,” Oakland Town Board member Ted Vratny said. “We spent a year working with the county to get that reclassified.”
Once that change was made, the county proceeded with rezoning the site for a mix of residential and natural resource uses. Based on a recommendation from the Oakland Town Board and its Planning Commitee, the Jefferson County Board approved that rezoning in October.
Additionally, the County Board’s Planning Committee, in September, approved a conditional use permit that included a variety of stipulations and laid out, preliminarily, some of the elements included in the development.
Zangl said, based on the conditional use permit, 18 duplexes with a total of 36 units, 10 four-plexes with a total of 40 units and 55 single family homes would be allowed.
Zangl said the conditional use permit also requires 75-foot setbacks from wetlands.
Zangl said the conditional use permit didn’t need full county board approval.
Multi-family housing
The inclusion of multi-family housing has raised concerns among some nearby property owners.
Vratny said Didion’s vision for a variety of housing is in line with the town’s land use plan that requires a subdivision to offer housing options for people at different stages of life.
Among the rules in the town land use plan, Vratny also noted, is that residential buildings can be no taller than two stories. That, he said, should put to rest any concerns about potential high-rise apartments.
Vratny said the neighborhood would have a rural feel, with plans to preserve existing mature trees and setting aside up to 20 acres, including some wetlands, as a natural resource area.
The neighborhood abuts Lake Ripley Management District property to the south, making its natural resource area a potential key watershed buffer for Lake Ripley. There’s also great potential to have trails and ponds in the natural resource area, Vratny said.
“We’ve got open space that will remain permanently so, which is kind of a neat thing,” Vratny said.
Petition
A group of Oakland residents petitioned Jefferson County in September, opposed to the project.
Signed by about 50 residents, it expressed concern about the rezoning, about the impact on wetlands and about the potential impact on property values and taxes. They also said traffic was a concern.
“The majority of people whom reside in Oakland township are out here...for the openness of the country, not to be forced into a mini version of a town or city,” the petition said.
Zangl said the petition was reviewed by the county board and its Planning Committee, as part of the rezoning process and issuance of the conditional use permit. Zangl said, ultimately, the petition did not delay those approvals.
The proposed development would also wrap around three sides of a home site that fronts on U.S. Highway 18. That homeowner “in not overjoyed that we are going to do this,” Vratny acknowledged, and “has expressed his opinion,” to that effect at town meetings.
Vratny said local residents are encouraged to bring their questions to the town.
“If people can tell us what their concerns are, we can address them,” Vratny said.
On Nov. 2, at the town hall that’s just across County Highway A from the proposed neighborhood, town officials joined an invited group of nearly two dozen people that included property owner John Didion, local realtors, and representatives from Cambridge schools, the Lake Ripley Management District Cambridge fire department, Oakland Sanitary District and Jefferson County.
The purpose, Vratny said, was to introduce the project and to share about next steps.
No Village of Cambridge officials attended.
Information shared at the meeting included data showing a need for new housing in Dane and Jefferson counties, especially senior housing. Realtors noted that for the development to succeed, potential homeowners would need assurance of the availability of high-speed internet.
Vratny said next steps include a wetland delineation and a traffic study, that Didion would be responsible for funding. The traffic study would be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, because of the proximity to U.S. Highway 18, and also to Jefferson County, due to the proximity to County Highway A. Access points into the neighborhood are envisioned off both of those highways.
The town and Didion also need to negotiate a developer’s agreement, which would among other things show where streets would go and where the highway access would be.
The county would also have to approve a preliminary plat and, later, a final plat.
Didion has owned the acreage since 1978 and first approached the town in 1999 about developing it.
The town declined the request at that time, Vratny said, because its land use plan requires development to be complete on 75 percent of all platted lots, across all of its existing subdivisions, before another new neighborhood can be started.
Vratny said that benchmark was met in early 2018, opening the door for Didion to proceed.
One the development of Oakland Hills gets underway, its lots will be added to the 75 percent calculation. No new subdivisions will be able to be developed in Oakland until that benchmark is again reached.
So, Oakland Hills “will stop others from developing at this point, until we get this project done or significantly done,” Vratny said.
Vratny also noted that Oakland Hills is well outside of the Cambridge’s extraterritorial zoning area, where the village would have a say over its development.
The village’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction extends to Park Road, near Ripley Park, Vratny said. He said Cambridge will, nevertheless, be given a chance to review and comment on the final plat before it’s submitted to Jefferson County.
Didion “is anxious to get this done. We have spent three years getting to this point and he would like to move forward,” Vratny said.
The site is also across U.S. Highway 18 from a home for electronic bracelet-monitored sex offenders. Vratny said he doesn’t believe its proximity will affect the Didion development.
“We have never had an issue,” with residents of that monitored home, Vratny said.