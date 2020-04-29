Winter Awards Night was a little different at Deerfield High School this year as coaches from boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling held it virtually.

On Thursday, retiring boys basketball head coach Dave Borgrud, girls basketball head coach Don Schindler and wrestling head coach Paul Haag each did 45-minute Zoom videos, talking about their 2019-20 seasons while unveiling a list of award winners.

The full videos can be seen on the Deerfield Community Schools Facebook page.

The following are a list of award winners by sport:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year — Cal Fisher

Hustle Award — Dayton Lasak

Chairman of the Boards — Colin Klade

Blue Collar Award — Reily Bonjour

Defensive Award — Makhai Navarro

Coaches Award — Clayton Mathwig

Ignitor Award — Sean Gjermo

Demon Award — Chris Doyle

Most Improved Player — Cole Nehring

Most Valuable Player — Tyler Haak

All-Conference

Tyler Haak — 1st Team

Cal Fisher — 2nd Team

Colin Klade — Honorable Mention

WRESTLING

JV Wrestler of the Year — Luke Olson

Rookie of the Year — Sam Vander Grinten

Most Improved Wrestler — Brenden Peterson

Most Pins Award — Ray Bach (19)

Coaches Demon Award — Nick McDonough

Never Say Die Award — Jack McDonough

Terrible Teddy Award — Ray Bach & Luke Olson

Captains Award — Sid Jackson & Jack McDonough

Co-Most Valuable Wrestlers — Ray Bach & Nicholas Wilfong

All-Conference

Jack McDonough — 1st Team

Nick McDonough — 2nd Team

Academic All-State

Ray Bach, Jack McDonough,

Nick McDonough, Nicholas Wilfong

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Free Throw Award — Breanna Ezzell

Rebound Champion Award — Moli Haak

Assist Award — Steffi Siewert

Most Improved Player — Hailey Eickhoff

Demon Award — McKenzie Enright

All-Conference

Moli Haak — 1st Team

Steffi Siewert — 1st Team

Breanna Ezzell — Honorable Mention

