Winter Awards Night was a little different at Deerfield High School this year as coaches from boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling held it virtually.
On Thursday, retiring boys basketball head coach Dave Borgrud, girls basketball head coach Don Schindler and wrestling head coach Paul Haag each did 45-minute Zoom videos, talking about their 2019-20 seasons while unveiling a list of award winners.
The full videos can be seen on the Deerfield Community Schools Facebook page.
The following are a list of award winners by sport:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rookie of the Year — Cal Fisher
Hustle Award — Dayton Lasak
Chairman of the Boards — Colin Klade
Blue Collar Award — Reily Bonjour
Defensive Award — Makhai Navarro
Coaches Award — Clayton Mathwig
Ignitor Award — Sean Gjermo
Demon Award — Chris Doyle
Most Improved Player — Cole Nehring
Most Valuable Player — Tyler Haak
All-Conference
Tyler Haak — 1st Team
Cal Fisher — 2nd Team
Colin Klade — Honorable Mention
WRESTLING
JV Wrestler of the Year — Luke Olson
Rookie of the Year — Sam Vander Grinten
Most Improved Wrestler — Brenden Peterson
Most Pins Award — Ray Bach (19)
Coaches Demon Award — Nick McDonough
Never Say Die Award — Jack McDonough
Terrible Teddy Award — Ray Bach & Luke Olson
Captains Award — Sid Jackson & Jack McDonough
Co-Most Valuable Wrestlers — Ray Bach & Nicholas Wilfong
All-Conference
Jack McDonough — 1st Team
Nick McDonough — 2nd Team
Academic All-State
Ray Bach, Jack McDonough,
Nick McDonough, Nicholas Wilfong
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Free Throw Award — Breanna Ezzell
Rebound Champion Award — Moli Haak
Assist Award — Steffi Siewert
Most Improved Player — Hailey Eickhoff
Demon Award — McKenzie Enright
All-Conference
Moli Haak — 1st Team
Steffi Siewert — 1st Team
Breanna Ezzell — Honorable Mention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.