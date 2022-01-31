DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL Deerfield girls basketball defeats Madison Country Day, Williams Bay and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Senior Morgan Mack had a season-high 18 points in a Deerfield 50-24 win against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Jan. 31.Mack was the only Demon to reach double figures. Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro added eight points. The Demons (13-6, 9-0) remain in first place in the Trailways-South standings.Deerfield 50, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 24Deerfield 18 32 — 50ALSA 13 11 — 24Deerfield (tp) — Mack 18, Lonigro 8, Siewert 5, Brattlie 5, Waack 5, Winger 4, Berge 3, Fankhauser 2. Totals 50.Deerfield 57Williams Bay 22Holding Williams Bay (4-14, 2-6) to just nine first-half points, the Deerfield girls basketball team cruised to a 57-22 win on Friday, Jan. 28.Junior guard Steffi Siewert had a game-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals. Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro added nine points, along with six rebounds.The Demons continue to put distance between themselves and the Trailways-South for the conference title. Deerfield is up two games over second-place Palmyra-Eagle.Deerfield 57, Williams Bay 22Deerfield 24 33 — 57Williams Bay 9 13 — 22Deerfield (tp) — Siewert 17, Lonigro 9, Waack 7, Mack 6, Berge 5, Winger 4, Fischer 4, Fankhauser 2, Nelson 2, Brattlie 1. Totals 57.Williams Bay (tp) — Bronson 7, Higgins 5, McClenathan 5, McKean 2, Cates 2, Robbins 1. Totals 22.Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Berge, Lonigro, Siewert).Deerfield 43Madison Country Day 22The Deerfield girls basketball team stretched a six-point halftime lead into a 21-point 43-22 victory over Madison Country Day (2-14, 1-8) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.Junior forward Moli Haak shot 50% from the field, making 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Junior forward Grace Brattlie scored nine points and junior guard Steffi Siewert added six points.Deerfield 43, Madison Country Day 22Deerfield Demons 15 28 — 43Madison Country Day 9 13 — 22Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Haak 9 0-0 18, Brattlie 3 2-4 9, Siewert 2 2-3 6, Winger 2 0-0 5, Berge 1 0-0 3, Mack 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-9 43.Madison Country Day (fg ft-ft tp) — Whinney 3 0-0 6, Donoso 3 0-0 6, Fan 2 0-0 4, Whiffen 1 0-0 3, Dailey 1 0-0 2, Halick 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 1-2 22.Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Brattlie, Berge, Winger), Madison Country Day 1 (Whiffen). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you