DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deerfield girls basketball defeats Madison Country Day, Williams Bay and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose

  • Updated

Senior Morgan Mack had a season-high 18 points in a Deerfield 50-24 win against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Jan. 31.

Mack was the only Demon to reach double figures. Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro added eight points. The Demons (13-6, 9-0) remain in first place in the Trailways-South standings.

Deerfield 50, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 24

Deerfield 18 32 — 50

ALSA 13 11 — 24

Deerfield (tp) — Mack 18, Lonigro 8, Siewert 5, Brattlie 5, Waack 5, Winger 4, Berge 3, Fankhauser 2. Totals 50.

Deerfield 57

Williams Bay 22

Holding Williams Bay (4-14, 2-6) to just nine first-half points, the Deerfield girls basketball team cruised to a 57-22 win on Friday, Jan. 28.

Junior guard Steffi Siewert had a game-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals. Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro added nine points, along with six rebounds.

The Demons continue to put distance between themselves and the Trailways-South for the conference title. Deerfield is up two games over second-place Palmyra-Eagle.

Deerfield 57, Williams Bay 22

Deerfield 24 33 — 57

Williams Bay 9 13 — 22

Deerfield (tp) — Siewert 17, Lonigro 9, Waack 7, Mack 6, Berge 5, Winger 4, Fischer 4, Fankhauser 2, Nelson 2, Brattlie 1. Totals 57.

Williams Bay (tp) — Bronson 7, Higgins 5, McClenathan 5, McKean 2, Cates 2, Robbins 1. Totals 22.

Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Berge, Lonigro, Siewert).

Deerfield 43

Madison Country Day 22

The Deerfield girls basketball team stretched a six-point halftime lead into a 21-point 43-22 victory over Madison Country Day (2-14, 1-8) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Junior forward Moli Haak shot 50% from the field, making 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Junior forward Grace Brattlie scored nine points and junior guard Steffi Siewert added six points.

Deerfield 43, Madison Country Day 22

Deerfield Demons 15 28 — 43

Madison Country Day 9 13 — 22

Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Haak 9 0-0 18, Brattlie 3 2-4 9, Siewert 2 2-3 6, Winger 2 0-0 5, Berge 1 0-0 3, Mack 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-9 43.

Madison Country Day (fg ft-ft tp) — Whinney 3 0-0 6, Donoso 3 0-0 6, Fan 2 0-0 4, Whiffen 1 0-0 3, Dailey 1 0-0 2, Halick 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 1-2 22.

Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Brattlie, Berge, Winger), Madison Country Day 1 (Whiffen).

