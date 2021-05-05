Cambridge High School continues its music traditions

Music teachers in Cambridge say they have tried this year to retain some normalcy in their classes, despite the upheaval caused by COVID-19.
High school musicians are preparing for a virtual, senior-only musical and for a week-long recording session affectionately nicknamed “Cambridge music-palooza,” which will be transformed into a virtual spring concert and graduation music.
High school band and choir students have been gathering in limited ways in-person since returning from virtual learning in February.
About half of Cambridge high school students will remain learning from home through the end of the school year, and many of her choir students continue to attend all classes virtually, CHS choir teacher Katie Gerlach said.
She brings them together despite that divide, half of her students in attendance at the high school building and half from home, with cameras connecting the two groups.
CHS band students, meanwhile, are playing socially-distanced in the band room, with a virtual connection to students at home, said long-term substitute band teacher Jacob Voigt. Hand sanitizer, bell covers and coordinated mask-removal are habits students have embraced, Voigt said.
Gerlach and Voigt said they’re limited to about 30 minutes of music-making a class period.
Choir students also have to stand facing forward in straight lines, to direct the air flow away from other singers, Gerlach said.
Voigt said band students are learning “bucket-drumming,” and recording solos, called “the gift of song” to share with loved ones. Gerlach called percussion work “empowering. (It) makes them stronger readers and makes them more music literate.”
Students are also composing, making playlists, learning about new genres and doing listening journals. And Voigt has introduced them to professional musicians who have joined in band class virtually.
“We’re still addressing the same content areas that we would in a normal year, but just finding a different way,” to do that, Voigt said.
This year has had plenty of challenges, Gerlach and Voigt said.
While learning virtually, Voigt said students stayed muted, so it was impossible to tell how group pieces were going. Students also had to share home spaces with parents and family members who were trying to concentrate on their own school and work tasks.
And playing in-person has its own unique difficulties. It can be hard to hear each other while social distancing, Voigt said. Gerlach said she’s missed being able to do more kinetic activities like singing in a circle, keeping time on each other’s shoulders, and moving around.
Gerlach and Voigt said they’ve both seen participation in their classes decline, and worry about the future of school music in future years, after the pandemic.
More than anything, they said the biggest challenge has been continuing to make classes feel like ensembles.
“Music-making is for individuals, but it’s so community building and it brings people together,” Gerlach said. “People have gotten creative (about) how to do that, and that’s wonderful, but it’s not the same. We’re all missing that.”
It’s hard to “have significant learning without significant relationships,” Voigt said.
But, “regardless of where we’re learning from, we’re all working toward the same thing,” Voigt said. “It may not be the same things that we’re used to, (but they’re) still very worthy things.”
Senior musical
CHS English teacher Jessica Kindschi, who has directed the school’s annual musical in recent years, is pulling together a seniors-only musical production the weekend of May 21.
Kindschi said 11 seniors will perform in the show, that will be presented virtually, with a four-member tech crew.
It was the “last opportunity that a lot of our seniors were going to have,” to be in a CHS musical, Kindschi said. “It was just breaking my heart that this group of kids wasn’t going to get that.”
Kindschi said the 90-minute, one-act musical lent itself to the COVID-19 era, with many student solos and a small ensemble.
Cast members have been rehearsing online, and are starting to do in-person, socially distanced rehearsals on stage.
Those who purchase tickets will receive an access code to a website, and after logging in, will be able to watch the musical performed live. Kindschi said the live element was important.
“I wanted the kids to be able to have that enthusiasm of ‘it’s show time, you have an audience watching you,’” Kindschi said. She called that intensity of a live performance a “vital part of theater.”
Recording session
Gerlach and Voigt are also holding a week-long recording session in the CHS gym, where members of jazz band, show choir, two choirs and two bands can record the music they’ve been learning.
They’re also recording music for graduation, senior solos that would have been performed at a winter concert, and some marching/pep band selections.
The recording session, nicknamed after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, will be May 24-28. It will be edited into a virtual concert, and aired to audiences before the end of the year.
“It became, ‘how can we keep that same momentum that you would experience during the school year now?’” Voigt said. “When you don’t have a performance, what are you working towards?
“We’re trying our best to be as normal as we can,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said she’s seeing her students enjoy choir, even though it looks different than it used to.
“The first day that I came in here, I played a warm-up on the piano, and kids sang. I was just so thankful,” Gerlach said. “The fact that there’s actually singing happening in this room” is remarkable, she said.
