Tommy Lees throws no-hitter against Parkview; Deerfield baseball wins first four games

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Deerfield baseball team rallied for four runs in a 5-3 win over Stoughton on Monday, April 11.
Eric Stazsak scored on a passed ball, a sacrifice fly from Jackson Drobac scored Cal Fisher, Kris Hahn drove in Adam Suess and Austin Anderson scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
After Stoughton put across two runs, Fisher got the final out in the top of the seventh, giving Deerfield the 5-3 victory. Hahn led the Demons with two RBIs.
Suess pitched 6 ⅔ innings, striking out 10 on three hits. Deerfield is 4-0 on the season.
Deerfield 5, Stoughton 3
Stoughton 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 3 1
Deerfield 0 1 0 0 0 4 X — 5 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 6.1-3-3-0-10-1), Fisher (S; 0.1-0-0-0-1-0); S: Jesberger (5-1-1-0-4-2), Hanson (L; 1-2-4-2-2-2).
Leading hitters — D: Anderson 2x2, Hahn 1x2; S: Herbst 1x2.
Deerfield 17
Parkview 0
Tommy Lees threw a no-hitter and Stephen Bagley hit a grand slam in a 17-0 win for Deerfield in the second game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 9.
Bagley cleared the bags in the second with the homer. Adam Suess drove in five runs, Cal Fisher and Jackson Drobac each hit two RBIs and Austin Anderson recorded an RBI.
On the mound, Lees threw five complete innings, striking out four and allowing three walks.
Deerfield 17, Parkview 0
Deerfield 4 10 0 3 0 X X — 17 15 0
Parkview 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 0 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 5-0-0-0-4-3); P: Brown (L; 1-8-9-9-2-2), Butzler (3-5-5-4-2-3), Grenawalt (1-1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — D: Suess 4x4 (2B), Staszak 2x4 (3B), Bagley 1x4 (GS).
Deerfield 9
Parkview 0
A seven-run third inning by the Deerfield baseball team gave the Demons a 9-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 9 against Parkview.
Eric Staszak singled in two runs and then scored after Cal Fisher hit a two-run homer in the third. Adam Suess scored on a wild pitch, Kris Hahn drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Tommy Lees scored in the inning on a wild pitch, giving Deerfield the lead.
Austin Anderson threw a complete-game shutout for Deerfield, striking out 11 batters in the win.
Deerfield 9, Parkview 0
Parkview 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2
Deerfield 0 0 7 0 2 0 X — 9 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — D: Anderson (W; 7-3-0-0-11-3); P: Duncan (L; 4.2-4-9-7-2-6, Butlzer 1.1-0-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 1x2 (HR), Hahn 1x2; P: Wells 1x3.
Deerfield 7
Rio 2
The Rio bats could not touch Adam Suess on the mound as the Deerfield pitcher struck out 13 batters on Thursday, April 7 in a Deerfield baseball 7-2 win.
A two-run single by Jackson Drobac and a home run by Cal Fisher provided the offense for Deerfield. After Suess pitched six innings, Austin Anderson struck out the side in the seventh, giving the Demons the 7-2 victory.
Deerfield 7, Rio 2
Rio 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 3 5
Deerfield 3 3 0 1 0 0 X — 7 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 6-3-0-2-13-1), Anderson (1-0-0-0-3-0); R: Bartelt (L; 3-3-3-6-3-5), Prochnow (3-1-1-1-4-1).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x4 (HR), Lees 1x3 (2B); R: Grams 1x3.
Deerfield 15
Rio 1
Six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth inning helped the Deerfield baseball team to a 15-1 blowout of Rio on Tuesday, April 5.
In the top of the third, RBI singles from Adam Suess, Jackson Drobac, Austin Anderson and Bryce Eickhoff gave the Demons a 6-1 lead. Eric Staszak and Cal Fisher each drove in a pair of runs on singles in the fourth.
Staszak and Eickhoff each knocked in three runs in the win. Fisher and Anderson added a pair of RBIs at the plate.
Deerfield 15, Rio 1
Deerfield 0 0 6 8 1 X X — 15 9 1
Rio 1 0 0 0 0 X X — 1 1 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 4-1-1-1-6-2), Hahn (1-0-0-0-1-1); R: Lang (L; 2.1-5-6-6-1-5), Braqtz (1.1-4-8-1-0-4), Smith (0.1-0-0-0-0-0), Risgaard (1-0-1-1-2-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x4, Anderson 2x4; R: Grams 1x1.