SOPHIE GRIESER
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Track & Field
Favorite sports moment: Being awarded team MVP last year
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Post high school plans: Attend UW-Whitewater for communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Song you’re listening to right now: I Go Back by Kenny Chesney
Favorite place to eat: Culvers
I like competing against: Belleville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.