SOPHIE GRIESER
SOPHIE GRIESER

Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Track & Field

Favorite sports moment: Being awarded team MVP last year

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Post high school plans: Attend UW-Whitewater for communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Song you’re listening to right now: I Go Back by Kenny Chesney

Favorite place to eat: Culvers

I like competing against: Belleville

