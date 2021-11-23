Ways to give during Christmas in Cambridge and Deerfield

Christmas is almost here. Here are some ways to give back in the Cambridge and Deerfield communities.
CAMBRIDGE
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa is back for another year. On Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon, the Cambridge Community Activities Program will be hosting the event at the elementary school.
Children can enjoy crafts, reindeer food, a chance to write and mail a letter to Santa and photos with Santa and the Grinch. The Cambridge Fire Department will be cooking a hot breakfast and preparing it for families to take home to enjoy.
Beyond the holiday fun, this is also a community benefit. All proceeds from the entrance fees — $8 with pre-registration and $10 at the door – will be used to purchase gifts for those in need in the Cambridge area.
Register on Cambridge Community Activities Program’s website or call (608) 423-8108.
Adopt a Child
Cambridge CAP is also once again hosting Adopt a Child. All donations will be used to buy gifts for children in need in the area. Those interested can donate online at CAP’s website or purchase an ornament at the local Cambridge banks. Gifts will be packaged and delivered the week of Christmas. Cash or check donations made out to Cambridge CAP can be mailed to P.O. Box 54 in Cambridge.
Cambridge Food Pantry
The Cambridge food pantry is always in need of donations. On Monday, Dec. 13, the pantry is giving out free Christmas food baskets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nikolay Middle School lower level.
For those wanting to donate, the pantry asks that food be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 10.
Food Pantry wish list
Groceries are expensive, so simply giving fixings for a nice holiday meal or even a grocery gift card can be helpful for those in need.
The Cambridge Food Pantry puts together a wish list, including non-perishable foods, coffee and personal care items like soap. The wish list is up on the CAP website.
Contact the pantry at (608) 423-8142 or visit foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us for more information.
Monetary donations are also accepted by the pantry. Donate online or send donations to P.O. Box 54 in Cambridge.
The Cambridge Food Pantry is located in the lower level of the Nikolay Middle School. Shopping and pick-up happen every Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for clients.
DEERFIELD
DCC Giving Tree
The Deerfield Community Center is putting together a Giving Tree through Dec. 15. Local residents can sponsor a child or a senior to help make one more person feel as comfortable as possible going into the holiday season.
A $40 cash donation will sponsor one child on the tree. People can also shop for gifts on their own for up to $40. Gifts should be dropped off at the community center by Thursday, Dec. 9.
Additionally, a $25 donation will help sponsor a senior citizen. The cut off for donations for seniors is Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The community center also accepts gift cards to help families with higher needs.
For more information, email info@dccenter.org or call (608) 764-5935.
Deerfield Food Pantry
The Deerfield Food Pantry is also always in need of donations. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pantry is distributing Christmas food baskets.
The average cost for a food basket is around $30; the pantry asks those who wish to donate give either cash or food for Christmas meals.
For more information, contact the Deerfield Community Center at (608) 764-5935 or www.dccenter.org.