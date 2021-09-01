Letter to the Editor: Contracted EMS in Cambridge

As your community, like many others around the state and country, searches for a solution to your Emergency Medical Services (EMS), specifically physical infrastructure and funding, with the objective of identifying options that are cost effective while continuing to provide quality critical emergency services and infrastructure your community needs, we ask you to consider a partnership with Ryan Brothers Ambulance – a local private family‐owned business since 1962.
EMS agencies everywhere face financial pressure from significant increases in operational costs coupled with flat or decreasing reimbursements; difficulties in recruiting and retaining personnel; decreasing volunteerism, all coupled with an aging population and increasing numbers of calls. {span}EMS {/span}more frequently turn to municipalities for help in meeting its costs.
Since 2002, our Fort Atkinson division has provided 911 ALS ambulance service to the city of Fort Atkinson and surrounding townships. We have also provided 911 ALS ambulance service to the village of Maple Bluff in Dane County since 2011.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Ryan Brothers Ambulance’s primary focus and objective would be to successfully provide the Cambridge EMS 911 territories with experienced and professional turnkey services, taking advantage of established infrastructure, which includes in‐house billing, experienced management, training, human resources including recruiting, technology and medical direction, costs are allocated across all our operations instead of all being incurred directly by the taxpayers of your communities.
- Over 100 highly trained, experienced providers ranging from EMT to Critical Care Paramedic
- A well‐maintained ambulance Fleet of more than 20 ambulances
- A dedicated Management team with 100+ years of experience
- 30+ year of Medical Direction from Dr. John C. Yost.
- 300 hours of community services and support in our service areas.
Ryan Brothers Ambulance continues to look for strategic partnerships with progressive municipalities to drive increased services, improve patient outcomes within a fiscally responsible budget while upholding commitments to providing the best patient care 24/7/365.
We commend you for researching this important service for your community and your current EMS Providers for the services and sacrifices they make each day to do this work. As you explore your options, we hope that you will consider private, family‐owned EMS. We look forward to answering any questions you may have about how we can serve your community.
- Erin Ryan, Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Inc, Dane County resident and taxpayer