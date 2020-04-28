The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival won’t happen next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event in Deerfield Fireman’s Park, that been set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 29-31, is canceled, the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department has announced.
“The number one goal is to keep our community safe,” and continuing to plan a festival, to be held just days after the May 26 expiration of Wisconsin’s current Safer-At-Home order, didn’t make sense, said Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department President Dennis Wardell.
Re-booking in 2020 with the groups that provide activities like the carnival and horse and tractor pulls was also appearing “virtually impossible,” given unknowns about the virus’ future course, Wardell said.
If the situation improves later this year, the fire department might consider hosting a simpler event in the fall, “to do something for the community,” Wardell said. “But right now, we can’t say we’re going to do that; nobody knows. And if we attempted to do something it would be on a much smaller scale.”
“There is stuff you can’t control in life, and right now we can’t control any of this,” Wardell said.
The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival has been going on for at least 100 years.
Before it was held in Fireman’s Park, the festival was held west of town, including at a site near Oak Park Road called Lee’s Woods. Baseball and water fights have been main events over the decades, as have been horse and tractor pulls, a carnival, community worship service, beer tent, live music and food.
Tame the Flame
In recent years, a Tame the Flame run/walk has joined the mix of festival activities, with proceeds benefitting the fire department.
Race organizer Andy Grosvold said the 2020 Tame the Flame run/walk won’t happen in June, as the overall festival is canceled.
He said a rescheduled date later this year is possible.
“At this point we’re going to continue to assess the news that comes our way, basically following what Dane County Health and the CDC have to say,” Grosvold said. “We’ll try to make a decision by the middle of the summer,” on whether the race might still take place in 2020, he said.
