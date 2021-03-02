Deerfield School District brings back building discussions

The Deerfield School District is restarting a conversation about its long-term building needs that was put on hold last year.
In late 2019, Deerfield created a Citizen’s Advisory Committee to study the district’s financial picture.
The CAC’s original charge was to decide whether to pursue an operational referendum in April 2020, and, and to discuss the district’s future building needs.
The CAC’s work was suspended in March 2020 due to Covid-19. However, the School Board ultimately decided to proceed with a November 2020 referendum seeking to exceed the state revenue cap by $500,000 per year for 5 years. It was approved by voters in November.
Now, as it mulls the newly released results of a districtwide facilities study commissioned last year, that covers many things including what it would cost to construct a high school performing arts center, the district is considering bringing back the CAC.
Last year, the district hired Blowfish Architects of Ripon (BHA) and Vogel Bros. Building Co. of Madison, to do a facilities study.
BHA and Vogel Bros. presented that completed study at a March 1 School Board Committee of the Whole meeting.
The report assessed Deerfield’s two school buildings and laid out a series of potential maintenance and expansion projects.
Those ranged in scope from pipe covers and paint jobs to constructing a 6,000-square-foot buildings and grounds addition at Deerfield High School.
It also suggested some bigger-picture future planning, including adding a performing arts center to Deerfield High School.
The report proposed that a 500-seat performing arts center could possibly be added the east side of the middle-high school, totaling about 18,000 square feet.
Another long-term project suggested in the report was a 1,200 square-foot kitchen remodel to the middle-high school.
And Superintendent Michelle Jensen said that the CAC had also once proposed reconfiguring the floor plan of Deerfield High School of the high school, streamlining hallways and classroom locations.
Jensen also said that with new social distancing requirements due to Covid-19, administrators were taking stock of classroom sizes and where in school buildings students couldn’t spread out.
Bill Hope of BHA said neither Deerfield building needs major upgrades at this time.
“Most of this is maintenance,” Hope said. “I wouldn’t call anything urgent.”
Deerfield Elementary School was constructed 17 years ago, the middle school was renovated five years ago, and building roofs had been updated in the last decade, administrators said.
Now, it’s a matter of deciding where the district should go from here, Jensen said.
School board member Lisa Sigurslid asked how the district should prioritize projects.
Board member Nathan Brown said some of the smaller projects could be worked into annual maintenance budgets while others that would require more cost outlay would have to be further explored.
Brown and Jensen said the district needs a coordinated plan for fitting even smaller projects into an overall future vision, so it doesn’t do something “and then rip it right back out again,” Brown said.
Jensen said she envisions reconvening the CAC in the fall of 2021 to prioritize future projects, and to hear from community members on what they want.
